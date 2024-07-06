A timeless classic

Beyond Good and Evil celebrates its 20th anniversary with a shiny, improved version of the game. Is it enough to hide our disappointment over the delays that plague the second instalment of the game? Probably not

Beyond Good and Evil

It has been 20 years since Beyond Good and Evil first appeared, and it has been just sixteen years since the announcement of the second one. That said, the game wasn’t a success when it was first released, and it took a while before it found an audience and became a cult classic.

The game follows Jade, who is recruited as an agent for the IRIS network, an underground resistance movement. The network believes that the Alpha Sections, which pose as saviours, are in cahoots with an evil alien race called the Domz. A few twists along the way unfold beautifully, but they leave a cliffhanger at the end for the sequel that never happened.

Story and gameplay

Though the lack of a sequel does hurt, this game doesn’t disappoint. The story is tight, the music is inspired, and the exploration is rewarding. The adventure aspect of the game never seems restrictive or lacking in any way. There is always lots to do and areas to explore. The puzzles are fun to solve, and you will find it difficult to put this game down once you get into it.

One of Beyond Good and Evil’s standout features is its compelling narrative. Jade is a strong, relatable protagonist, and her journey is filled with emotional depth and moral complexity. The game’s plot tackles themes of corruption, resistance, and the quest for truth, making it resonate even today.

Visuals + mechanics

I like the enhanced graphics as well, for the most part, and it is nice that some of the mechanisms have been modernised for a newer audience. However, Beyond Good and Evil does show its age in plenty of places. For one, while better than the original, the graphics still look like a 20-year-old game. There are times in the game when the textures seem off, and there is a lag between dialogue and animation.

The game’s unique art style, blending cartoonish elements with a gritty atmosphere, remains a highlight. The upgraded visuals bring more clarity and vibrancy to the world of Hillys, yet they can’t entirely mask the game’s age. The character animations and environmental details are significantly improved, but some of the charm lies in its nostalgic imperfections.

Combat and action

I wasn’t a big fan of the action and combat, either. They seemed a little old-fashioned and simplistic, and this is one aspect of the game that has certainly not aged well. The combat mechanics, while functional, lack the complexity and fluidity of modern games. This might disappoint players looking for a more dynamic fighting experience.

Additional content

The team at Ubisoft has taken great pains to improve and modernise most parts of the game. It includes some new additions in terms of game content, including one that links to the vaporware sequel, so you can be assured you are getting your money’s worth. These additions offer fresh experiences for returning players and newcomers alike.

Beyond Good and Evil is a game any RPG Adventure genre enthusiast must play. Everything from the story to the music to the characters is a thing of beauty. The game’s world is rich with lore, and the characters are memorable and endearing. Despite some outdated elements, the core experience remains captivating and enjoyable.

If you’re a fan of narrative-driven games with a strong protagonist and an engaging storyline, Beyond Good and Evil is a must-play. However, if you don’t want to muck around with a game that is two decades old, then it might not be for you. But for those willing to look past its age, it offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a reminder of why it became a beloved classic in the first place.

Rating: 3.5/5

Developer and Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PS4, PS5, XBS, XBO, PC

Price: Rs 1,399