Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Technology News > Amazon launches new feature to let users try on shoes virtually in the US

Amazon launches new feature to let users try on shoes virtually in the US

Updated on: 10 June,2022 01:50 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the 'Virtual Try-On' button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them

Amazon launches new feature to let users try on shoes virtually in the US

'Virtual Try-On for Shoes' provides customers a convenient way to visualise how a pair of shoes will look on themselves, creating more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online. Photo: AFP


As more and more people are shopping online, many e-commerce platforms are working on making the experience seamless for their customers. With a lot more focus on this very aspect of buying products, American tech giant Amazon announced that it is introducing an interactive mobile experience to allow customers to try on their shoes virtually for iOS users in the US. 

'Virtual Try-On for Shoes' provides customers a convenient way to visualise how a pair of shoes will look on themselves, creating more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online.

"We are excited to introduce 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes,' so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are," Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement.




"We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles," Dogan added.


After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the 'Virtual Try-On' button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them.

Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle.

Within the experience, customers can seamlessly change colours of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options without ever leaving the experience.

Customers can also take a photo of the virtual shoe they are trying on and share the photo with friends through social media.

Also Read: Percentage of online shopping scam victims down to 74%: Report

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

amazon ios tech news fashion fashion news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK