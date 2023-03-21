Breaking News
Amazon lays off another 9,000 employees, after letting go of 18,000 in January

Updated on: 21 March,2023 03:10 PM IST  |  San Francisco
Now, the layoffs will happen in Amazon Web Series (AWS), Twitch, advertising and Human Resources department

Amid the ongoing layoffs around the world in 2023, Amazon has announced that it will be laying off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Series (AWS), Twitch, advertising and Human Resources department.

In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan ("OP2") this past week, "I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch".


"This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," he added.



Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as "we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions".


Jassy said that although "you will see limited hiring in some of our businesses in strategic areas where we've prioritised allocating more resources".

