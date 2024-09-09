Apple launched its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series in a special event ‘It’s Glowtime’ on Monday. Four new models have been launched

Apple launched its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series in a special event ‘It’s Glowtime’ on Monday. Like every year, four new models have been launched in the series – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple Intelligence is one of the key highlights in the new models. In his speech, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that these are the “first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple intelligence and its breakthrough capabilities."

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus features

Display

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will look like last year's versions, including 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. The new iPhone 16 comes in 5 colours: ultramarine, teal, pink, black, and blue.

Other display features include:

Advanced glass-ceramic shield

Customisable action button which can help play a song, record a voice note, translate, etc.

New Camera Control that provides easy access to camera, visual intelligence features and more

Processor

The new iPhone series comes with a stronger and faster CPU.

A18 bionic chip as compared to A16 bionic in iPhone 15

Upgraded memory system

30 percent faster CPU than iPhone 15

Apple Intelligence

AI is one of the most anticipated and key features of the iPhone 16 series. It serves the following purposes, as stated by Apple officials.

Refine writing, create new emojis, create original images, etc.

Find images, videos, etc. by typing the description

Survey e-mail inbox, summarise notifications, etc.

Siri is now more contextually relevant and personal, with richer language understanding.

Currently, Apple Intelligence uses US English. However, the company plans to introduce more languages by next year.

Camera

iPhone’s camera is one of the most special features of the phone series. The new iPhone cameras come with the following features:

48 MP fusion camera that feels like having four lenses in one

Camera Control with haptic feedback that has a plethora of functions

Enables spatial photography

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus prices

The new Apple iPhone 16 starts from $799 and the iPhone 16 Plus starts from $899. These prices are for the US market. Apple is yet to reveal prices for the Indian market.

iPhone 16 Pro series features

Apple claims this to be the best iPhone they have ever made, powered by A18 Pro. Many features of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are also replicated in the Pro series. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro will come in black, white, silver and desert colour options. Some other specific features include:

6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes

Aluminium chassis and a titanium body

48 MP fusion camera with an Apple camera interface

48 MP ultra-wide camera

5X telephoto camera

iPhone 16 Pro prices

iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, while the Pro Max begins at $1,199. These prices are for the US market. Apple is yet to reveal prices for the Indian market.

Availability in India

The new iPhone 16 series is expected to go live for pre-order soon on e-commerce platforms as well as Apple stores.