Apple to introduce battery-saving mode to watchOS 9

Representation pic

Apple is set to introduce a new battery-saving mode in the upcoming watchOS 9 update. This will enable users to extend the watch's battery life when needed. As per reports by GSMArena, the mode can be manually turned on by using the settings menu or Control Center.

The more energy-intensive features, including always on display, heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen readings, will be disabled in the battery-saving mode. Reminders for workouts will be disabled as well. The mode will turn off Wi-Fi and cellular connections if there isn't an iPhone nearby that is connected to the watch, the report said. Additionally, it alerts the user when the battery has 10 per cent left and automatically turns off once when it charges 80 per cent.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had added an optimised battery charging feature in its Apple Watch running watchOS 9 that would learn from users' charging habits to slow battery ageing. Similar to the iPhone version of the feature, it figures out when it's best to charge the battery to 100 per cent based on the user's charging habits.

