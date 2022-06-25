'Back to School' offer launched by Apple on India online store

In the hybrid learning times, Apple's annual education offer went live on its India Store Online, where those buying an eligible Mac or iPad for the college or university will get an AirPods for free along with six-months free of Apple Music

Apple's education offer went live on its India Store Online, earlier this week. The offer includes free AirPods, and six-months of Apple music subscription to those buying select Mac or iPad for attending college or university.

The 'Back to School' offer is available for current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels and is available on the special education section of Apple Store Online, the company announced.



Eligible customers can also protect their purchase with 20 per cent off on Apple Care+, the company said in a statement.



The offer is available from June 24 till September 22 and eligible devices are iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen and 12.9-inch 5th Gen.



The other Apple device on offer are MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (available next month), MacBook Pro and iMac 24-inch.



Customers can upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 at Rs 6,400 and AirPods Pro for Rs 12,200.



With the education discount, MacBook Air (M1) starts from Rs 89,900 while MacBook Air (M2) starts from Rs 109,900.



MacBook Pro 13-inch begins from Rs 119,900 and MacBook Pro 14-inch from Rs 175,410.



While iPad Air starts from Rs 50,780, iPad Pro begins from Rs 68,300 with the education discount.

