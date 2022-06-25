Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Technology News > Back to School offer launched by Apple on India online store

'Back to School' offer launched by Apple on India online store

Updated on: 25 June,2022 02:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

In the hybrid learning times, Apple's annual education offer went live on its India Store Online, where those buying an eligible Mac or iPad for the college or university will get an AirPods for free along with six-months free of Apple Music

'Back to School' offer launched by Apple on India online store

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Apple's education offer went live on its India Store Online, earlier this week. The offer includes free AirPods, and six-months of Apple music subscription to those buying select Mac or iPad for attending college or university.

The 'Back to School' offer is available for current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels and is available on the special education section of Apple Store Online, the company announced.

Eligible customers can also protect their purchase with 20 per cent off on Apple Care+, the company said in a statement.

The offer is available from June 24 till September 22 and eligible devices are iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen and 12.9-inch 5th Gen.

The other Apple device on offer are MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2 (available next month), MacBook Pro and iMac 24-inch.

Customers can upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 at Rs 6,400 and AirPods Pro for Rs 12,200.

With the education discount, MacBook Air (M1) starts from Rs 89,900 while MacBook Air (M2) starts from Rs 109,900.

MacBook Pro 13-inch begins from Rs 119,900 and MacBook Pro 14-inch from Rs 175,410.

While iPad Air starts from Rs 50,780, iPad Pro begins from Rs 68,300 with the education discount.




Also Read: Pride Month: How apps can provide virtual safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ community


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

apple tech news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK