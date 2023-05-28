Big screens, small prices!

Need a new 4K TV? There is no need to break the bank. Here is our list of the best 43-inch TVs that can do 4K on a budget

Motorola Revou 2, Rs 23,999

Motorola’s Revou 2 is a smart TV running Android 11. Motorola is a relatively new entrant in the TV space, offering a competitive product at a very nice price. For the money, the TV includes an ultra HD 4K screen that is Dolby Vision certified, and the sound is certified for Atmos though the total output is only 24W. The Revou has a quad-corae processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. You can connect up to three devices using any one of the three HDMI inputs. It also has two USB ports. It comes built-in with most of the popular programs for OTT platforms. You can also add pretty much any app to the TV using Google Play Store. The TV comes with a one-year warranty.

Mi X Series, Rs 26,999

Mi TVs have made a name for themselves over the years, and the X series just brings all that experience to a decently priced and sized 4K TV. The TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio and runs Patchwall, Mi’s skinned Android TV OS. It must be mentioned that the TV is running Android 10 in the back. The audio is powered by 30W speakers, which is loud enough but not the loudest TV on this list. On the inside, the TV runs a 64-bit quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of Storage space. The TV has three HDMI inputs and two USB ports. The screen is covered by a one-year warranty.

HiSense A6H, Rs 27,999

If you want to splurge a bit more, Hisense might be a great option. It is a popular brand abroad, but is still considered one of the smaller brands in India. This TV, though, tells a different story; it has a few more tricks up its sleeve that may convince you to fork over a little more cash. It has everything you are looking for in a TV of this price range and size. It does Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The system runs on a 64-bit processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of Storage space. It has three HDMI inputs and two USB Ports, Since it uses Google TV it has access to Play Store and all the apps that come with it. The remote for this TV is a little unique, it does the Google Voice assistant like some of the other TVs, but it is almost impossible to lose this remote. It has a remote find function that plays a loud bell on the remote to help you locate it when lost. The TV also offers a two-year warranty on all parts of the TV.

Acer AR43AP2851UDFL, Rs 25,999

Acer is a well-known computer monitor and peripherals brand, so it makes sense to have a closer look at their 43-inch TV. It has a 4K resolution and Dolby Audio support with a sound output of 30W. It is upgradable to Android TV 11, which supports the most popular TV apps, including NetFlix, YouTube, Disney+, Sony Liv and more. The TV runs a 64-bit processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB Storage space. It has three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

Realme RMV2004, Rs 25,999

Not to be left behind, Realme also has its own range of TVs that are not bad. The 4K 43-inch version of Realme’s TV has similar features to the Mi X series and is available for cheaper. It does Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and Voice control through Google Assistant while running on Android 10. The processor is a 64-bit Quad core, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It has all the most popular OTT apps preinstalled. The TV also has the requisite three HDMI inputs and two USB ports. It comes with a one-year warranty on the TV and offers two years on the display panel.

VU 43CA, Rs 23,999

As far as indigenous brands go, VU is one of the more trustworthy ones. Their TVs consistently perform well and are packed with a ton of features for a great price. Like all the TV screens on this list, the VU also does 4K and is a 43-inch behemoth. The Dolby-certified sound output is an impressive 50W which is loud. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits, similar to other TVs. The VU 43CA runs Google TV and has a voice-activated remote that can be used with Google Assistant. The 64-bit quad-core processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, allowing you to install many programs. There are three HDMI inputs and two USB ports. Vu has a decent network of service centres which is a point in its favour. The TV comes with a one-year warranty.

Onida UIF, Rs 25,999

Onida used to rule the roost back in the days of CRT (cathode ray tube TVs) with their neighbour’s envy ads; these days, they are in the same boat as most small TV brands. However, that might change with this TV. This 4K TV for beginners runs FireTV OS. From personal experience, I prefer using FireTV over Android and Google TV. It offers a much more integrated experience with a lot of support from Apps that matter and Alexa. Besides FireTV OS, this machine also has a built-in DTH Set-Top box, no need to buy a separate box. As for specs, the TV is a standard 4K panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 2.0 GHz processor, 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. The panel supports HDR 10 and is Dolby Vision certified. The sound output is 20W and supports Dolby Atmos. The company offers a one-year warranty on the TV.