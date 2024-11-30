Drum-playing robot fuses rhythm-innovation

Multiple ZRob units working together generate unpredictable patterns, expanding musical possibilities beyond traditional compositions.

Representation pic

ZRob, a drum-playing robot developed at the University of Oslo’s RITMO Centre, combines artificial intelligence and bio-inspired design to create rhythms no human can achieve. Equipped with a spring-based arm mimicking the flexibility of a human wrist, ZRob can sense its arm’s position, adapt its movements, and play drum rolls requiring extreme precision.

Multiple ZRob units working together generate unpredictable patterns, expanding musical possibilities beyond traditional compositions. The technology offers potential for practical uses, such as assisting musicians or performing tasks like lifting fragile objects or cutting food. ZRob shows hobio-inspired robotics can transform music.

Scientists unveil “Leaftronics” for sustainable electronics

Researchers at TUD Dresden University of Technology have unveiled “Leaftronics”, a biodegradable electronics technology inspired by the cellular structure of leaves. This innovation could revolutionise the electronics industry, tackling the 60 million tons of annual global e-waste, of which 75 per cent is uncollected.

The team used lignocellulose, a natural scaffold found in leaves, to stabilise biodegradable polymer films. With a carbon footprint three times lower than paper, Leaftronics combines performance and sustainability, and having greener electronics and a circular economy.