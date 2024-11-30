Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Technology News > Drum playing robot fuses rhythm innovation

Drum-playing robot fuses rhythm-innovation

Updated on: 08 December,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Multiple ZRob units working together generate unpredictable patterns, expanding musical possibilities beyond traditional compositions.

Drum-playing robot fuses rhythm-innovation

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Drum-playing robot fuses rhythm-innovation
x
00:00

ZRob, a drum-playing robot developed at the University of Oslo’s RITMO Centre, combines artificial intelligence and bio-inspired design to create rhythms no human can achieve. Equipped with a spring-based arm mimicking the flexibility of a human wrist, ZRob can sense its arm’s position, adapt its movements, and play drum rolls requiring extreme precision.


Multiple ZRob units working together generate unpredictable patterns, expanding musical possibilities beyond traditional compositions. The technology offers potential for practical uses, such as assisting musicians or performing tasks like lifting fragile objects or cutting food. ZRob shows hobio-inspired robotics can transform music. 


Scientists unveil  “Leaftronics” for sustainable electronics


Researchers at TUD Dresden University of Technology have unveiled “Leaftronics”, a biodegradable electronics technology inspired by the cellular structure of leaves. This innovation could revolutionise the electronics industry, tackling the 60 million tons of annual global e-waste, of which 75 per cent is uncollected.

The team used lignocellulose, a natural scaffold found in leaves, to stabilise biodegradable polymer films. With a carbon footprint three times lower than paper, Leaftronics combines performance and sustainability, and having greener electronics and a circular economy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sunday Mid-Day tech news Tech Updates Technology Technology News mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK