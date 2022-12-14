Breaking News
Elon Musk loses world's richest man's title to Bernard Arnault as net worth tumbles by more than USD 100 billion

Updated on: 14 December,2022 03:04 PM IST  |  San Francisco
Last week, Arnault and his family for the first time logged personal wealth of $185.4 billion, ahead of Musk which recorded a net worth of $185.3 billion, before jumping again to $190 billion

Elon Musk loses world's richest man's title to Bernard Arnault as net worth tumbles by more than USD 100 billion

Elon Musk became the richest man in the world for the first time in January 2021. Pic/AFP


Amid the highs and lows of 2022 for Elon Musk, the billionaire has seen his net worth tumble by more than $100 billion this year, and he has now been replaced by Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, as the richest man in the world. 

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk, 51, is now worth $168.5 billion (as of Tuesday), less than the $172.9 billion net worth of Arnault, 73.


Last week, Arnault and his family for the first time logged personal wealth of $185.4 billion, ahead of Musk which recorded a net worth of $185.3 billion, before jumping again to $190 billion.



The Tesla CEO's wealth eroded further after he bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.


The 51-year-old's net worth peaked at $340 billion in November last year.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares have plummeted around 58 per cent to date.

In January 2021, Musk became the richest person in the world for the first time, with a net worth of more than $185 billion.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares are further sliding, amid reports that Tesla will cut production at its Shanghai plant by 20 per cent in December.

