Breaking News
BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 16 new cases
Mumbai: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast
Two killed in boiler blast at aluminum factory in Jharkhand's Hazaribag
8-year-old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Technology News > Engineering sales jobs to benefit most from AI in next 18 months Report

Engineering, sales jobs to benefit most from AI in next 18 months: Report

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:58 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

According to the Bain & Company report -- demand and lead generation, digital self-service sales, customer success, and other support activities all have the potential to benefit from the types of automation that generative AI enables

Engineering, sales jobs to benefit most from AI in next 18 months: Report

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Engineering, sales jobs to benefit most from AI in next 18 months: Report
x
00:00

As customers integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their own processes, job roles are expected to shift, with engineering, sales and marketing functions among those most likely to benefit from AI over the next 18 months, a new report said on Tuesday.


According to a new report by Bain & Company, 75 per cent of over 570 executives surveyed said AI has already met or exceeded their expectations. "Software leaders expect the technology to generate significant opportunities to increase top line growth and customer retention.


“Our research shows that, in this fast-moving environment, companies that adopt a wait-and-watch approach in terms of AI are at risk of being left behind," said David Crawford, global head, Bain’s Technology practice.


About 89 per cent of software companies are already using AI to differentiate their products, which is 15 percentage points higher than other sectors. The report found that early adopters of AI are already seeing results and productivity gains as companies explore new ways to use AI for their businesses.

Moreover, the report said, companies will need more engineering talent for AI and ML, particularly with experience building or integrating LLMs, as they introduce AI in their processes. Generative AI will change the way companies market and sell their products and services as it enables significant automation across every step of the customer life cycle.

In particular, according to the report -- demand and lead generation, digital self-service sales, customer success, and other support activities all have the potential to benefit from the types of automation that generative AI enables. “Top funds are not waiting to see how generative AI changes this space. They are biasing toward action to capitalize on the potential of their incumbent software assets,” Crawford said.

When it comes to investor appetite, the report showed that most investors agree that AI will have a significant effect on the technology sector. In fact, investors’ enthusiasm for AI is high, with AI and ML investments leading venture growth in the first half of 2023. However, most investors think that the evolution of the competitive landscape remains to be seen.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

life and style tech news new delhi Artificial Intelligence Lifestyle news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK