Fighting games from the glory days

Capcom has always been known for its fighting games, and the new ensemble aptly titled Capcom Fighting Collection does justice to its legacy in more ways than one

Capcom Fighting Collection

Rating: 5/5

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, XBO, PS4

Price: Rs 2,400

A little background; Capcom is a Japanese gaming publisher. What many people don’t know is that Japan gets a lot more games than the rest of the world. There are exclusive versions and Japan-only releases that never see the light of day outside the land of the rising sun. Capcom Fighting Collection has an attractive ensemble of these Japanese gems, along with some international releases. There are ten games to choose from, and each of them has been polished for this collection.

The production quality of this game is impeccable. The controls have been optimized to be used with the Xbox; it is smooth and not glitchy. The extra buttons can be programmed with direct power combos, which you can select from a drop-down list. The interface is not annoying; in fact, you can quickly switch from one game to another and even skip entire loading sequences to head directly into a game. An online component has also been added.

Out of all the games, I think Puzzle Fighter is my favourite, though it is technically not a fighter but a match three game where you can dump enormous amounts of blocks on opponents. I also liked Warzard, a game I had never heard of before this collection. The game has only four playable characters, which is very little for a Fighting game. Warzard makes up for the lack of fighters with a fun story and characters that can be levelled up. The game essentially puts you through a series of boss fights till you reach the end. It’s exceptional. There is also a museum with artwork and music from all the games, including developer notes and character designs, that is worth checking out.

Capcom Fighting Collection is a must-have for any retro gaming enthusiast.