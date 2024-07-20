For the love of the game(ing)!

This website is a goldmine for free games made by developers who want gamers to enjoy new and fresh games that tickle that gaming itch

Doki Doki Literature Club

itch.io is a platform for inde- pendent game developers to share, sell, and promote their creations. It offers a huge col- lection of games, ranging from experimental projects to fully developed titles across various genres. Developers can set their own prices, offer free downloads, and participate in game jams. The community-driven site supports creativity and innovation, allowing players to discover unique and offbeat games that might not be found on mainstream platforms.

Here are 10 of the best free games available on itch.io made by independent developers.

Doki Doki Literature Club!

Doki Doki Literature Club! is an intense visual novel that starts off as a fun and light-hearted dating sim but soon turns dark and scary. You join a high school literature club and interact with four girls: Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri, and Monika. At first, you write and share poems, building friendships in what seems like a typical dating game. However, the game quickly changes, revealing creepy and disturbing events that make you question reality. The cute anime art and happy music contrast with the dark and unsettling story.

You Are Jeff Bezos

You Are Jeff Bezos is a game that places you in the shoes of the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos. You wake up one morning to find yourself inexplicably transported into the billionaire’s body with his vast fortune at your disposal. The game challenges you to make ethical and impactful decisions on how to spend Bezos’ wealth. Will you eradicate global poverty, fund scientific research, or succumb to the temptation of frivolous luxuries? The minimalist design and sharp writing draw you into a narrative exploring extreme wealth’s moral implications.

Deltarune

In Deltarune, you play Kris, a seemingly ordinary student who, along with classmate Susie, stumbles into a mysterious, dark world. Here, you meet Ralsei, a kind-hearted prince, and embark on an epic quest to restore balance to this enchanted realm. The game features a blend of turn-based combat and real-time interactions, where your choices influence the story and character relationships. The game stands out with its quirky humour, engaging dialogue, and charming pixel art, all underscored by a great soundtrack.

How We Know We’re Alive

How We Know We’re Alive is an introspective game that tells a story of loss and reflection. You play Sara, a young woman returning to her small Swedish hometown after several years away. As you walk through the familiar streets, you uncover memories and piece together the story of your best friend, Maria, who tragically passed away. The game, with its beautiful pixel art and heartfelt narrative, focuses on reliving moments from the past.

We Become What We Behold

We Become What We Behold is an intriguing and thought-provoking indie game that provides a bit of commentary on modern media and its influence on society. As a player, you act as a photographer, capturing fleeting moments in a tiny, pixelated world.

Each snapshot you take sends ripples through the community, magnifying fear, joy, anger, or love. With each click, you shape the narrative and witness the impact of sensationalism, misinformation, and the power of the media to mould public perception. The minimalist art style and clever mechanics draw you into exploring complex societal dynamics.

Disaster Log C

Disaster Log C is a gripping and atmospheric game that plunges you into survival mode. After a catastrophic crash, you play as a lone astronaut stranded on a desolate planet. Your mission is to explore the eerie, alien landscape, gather resources, and uncover the secrets behind the disaster that left you stranded. The game combines elements of survival and puzzle-solving as you repair your damaged equipment and piece together clues from scattered logs and remnants. The game creates a sense of isolation and tension throughout.

Goodbye, Doggy

Goodbye, Doggy is a heartwarming and bittersweet game that tells a touching tale of love and loyalty. You play as a devoted dog who has passed away but remains as a ghost to help your grieving family cope with the loss. Using your ghostly powers, you interact with household objects and family members to perform small acts of kindness and comfort. The game draws you into its emotional narrative as you solve puzzles and uncover memories. You guide your family through their sorrow, bringing moments of joy and healing. Goodbye, Doggy celebrates the special bond between a pet and their loved ones.

Friday Night Funkin’

Friday Night Funkin’ is a rhythm-based indie sensation that pits you against a series of quirky characters in epic musical showdowns. You play as Boyfriend, a determined young musician striving to win the heart of Girlfriend by impressing her dad and a host of other eccentric opponents. The game challenges you to hit the right notes in sync with catchy, high-energy tracks, each more challenging than the last. It’s vibrant, cartoonish art style, and the music is not bad. The game has very intuitive controls, which make it easy to learn.

Roguelight

Roguelight is a challenging game that merges rogue-like mechanics with a mesmerising, minimalist aesthetic. You play as a lone adventurer who’s descending into the depths of a dark and dangerous dungeon. Armed only with a bow and a limited supply of light-giving arrows, your wits and resourcefulness are your greatest allies. Each shot lights up the path ahead but also depletes your precious ammunition, forcing you to make strategic choices in every shadowy corridor. The game’s pixel art style and haunting soundtrack draw you into its world, where every decision can mean the difference between survival and a swift demise.

Six Cats Under

Six Cats Under is a whimsical puzzle game where you play as the ghost of a recently-deceased elderly woman. Your mission? Ensure your six beloved cats escape the apartment now that you’re no longer there to care for them. The game uses classic point-and-click mechanics, you interact with various objects to create clever chain reactions. Each cat has its own quirks and preferences, so you must incorporate these while solving each puzzle. Its affordable art style and story add a touch of magic to the experience. As you nudge, prod, and cajole your furry friends, you’ll find yourself enchanted by this endearing adventure.