Formula 1 2022

F1 2022 is by far Codemasters biggest title, so it is no surprise that Electronic Arts would like to cash in on its success

Representative Image

F1 2022

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: EA Sports

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XBS

Price: PC: Rs 2,999; PS4, XBO: Rs 3,999; PS5,

XBS: Rs 4,499

Formula 1 has seen major changes this season with the sport, and naturally these changes have affected the driving experience in F1 2022. Those aside, the game remains mostly the same and almost all the tracks from the previous version remain except for a few minor changes, with a Miami Autodrome track added into the mix. Career mode too has been cut down in favour of F1 life, but more on that later.

As this game is a simulation, the most important thing is the cars and their accuracy while driving. The cars actually feel a lot more sluggish than last year’s version. It tracks with what’s happening in F1 right now as significant changes in the rules have made the sport more challenging.

Having driven the cars for several hours for this review, I can’t say I enjoyed it too much. I felt the cars in the previous version were a lot more fun to drive. Unfortunately, this is a simulation, so the focus is on accuracy. F1 2022 is also all about inclusion, so you can turn on all the assists and make the game super simple to play. I would recommend doing that if you are a novice.

The tracks, though many, can get repetitive—fortunately, weather conditions and time of day bring some variety. There are no alternative tracks to explore either. The great parts of F1 are still intact; you have access to its star racers, and all the teams are represented in the game. Fans of the sport will definitely enjoy playing this game for a very long time.

EA completed its acquisition of Codemasters last year, and as such, there are some real iconic Electronic Art features thrown into the game. Namely a huge focus on getting the user to fork out some cash. The player story mode is gone, and in its place, you get F1 Life; as a successful F1 driver, you get to enjoy the perks of being rich and famous.

I feel like Codemasters fought them a lot on the money elements showing up in the main part of the game, and it is instead restricted to EA life… I mean F1 Life. So, what you get is a room where you can display your trophies, get access to designer garb and fancy cars. It’s similar to a mini doll house where you can fork over some cash to EA for “limited edition” things. It doesn’t feel like it belongs in the game.

You can also buy supercars in F1 Life and drive them around on the tracks, although not in an actual race. That said, the supercars feel horrible. Considering how every other game has the feel of a supercar right, it is disappointing to see someone get it so wrong. I kind of felt the grudge Codemasters had against this F1 life.

The developers have produced a formulaic update for what I would consider their flagship game. They have managed to deliver F1 with features that fans of the sport would be glad to have. Though the biggest achievement of Codemaster’s is isolating EA’s money-grubbing agenda from ruining the entire game to just one element, F1 Life.

If you are a fan of the sport F1 2022 is a no-brainer. There is enough attention to detail here for any fan. For a casual player, a simulation is probably not the best genre to invest your money in and something like Forza Horizon makes more sense.

Nothing Phone (1) launches in India

Nothing introduced their first phone, the Phone (1) this week, starting R32,900. The phone features a collection of 900 LED lights at the back called the Glyph interface. The lights can be used for notifications or even as a fill light for the camera. The camera is a pair of 50MP Sony sensors one wide and the other ultrawide. The Phone (1) has a 6.550inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen and the back are protected by Gorilla glass. The phone is running a custom Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and a 4500mAh battery.

Wordle is getting its own board game

Just when you thought the Wordle craze was over, Hasbro has announced it will be making a physical version of the word game called Wordle: The Party Game. The game will be similar to its digital counterpart but will feature a few different ways to play, including multiplayer and co-op. The Wordle game will be available sometime in October in the US, no word on an India launch. Since Hasbro has a presence in India I would imagine the game would make it here eventually.

Google releases ChromeOS Flex

Google launched ChromeOS Flex, a new version of Chrome operating system that can be installed on old hardware. Previously ChromeOS was only available through specific devices that came preinstalled with it. With the new update, Google targets businesses and schools left behind by Microsoft’s strict hardware requirements.