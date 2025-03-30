A robotic hand fitted with the material successfully detected touch through an integrated pressure sensor.

Representation pic

Listen to this article From leaf skeletons to 3D printers: Here are innovative tech innovations you should know about x 00:00

Leaf skeletons inspire smarter sensors

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, have developed a new method to enhance the flexibility of electronics by replicating the fractal patterns found in leaf skeletons. These natural structures, renowned for their hierarchical, self-replicating designs, were utilised as templates to create biomimetic surfaces with an accuracy of over 90 per cent.

By coating dried leaf skeletons with durable polymers, the team produced flexible, breathable, and highly conductive materials suited for wearable sensors, electronic skin, and prosthetics. A robotic hand fitted with the material successfully detected touch through an integrated pressure sensor.

Bambu Lab unveils the H2D 3D printer

Bambu Lab, known for its high-speed 3D printers, is expanding into new territory with the H2D. This all-in-one machine incorporates laser engraving, cutting, and plotting into its manufacturing toolkit. While the company’s X1C model dominated the consumer 3D printing space with speed and automation, the H2D is a different beast, aimed at makers who want more than just 3D printing.

At its core, the H2D retains Bambu’s signature fast-printing technology, featuring a 350°C dual-nozzle hot end, a 65°C heated chamber, and speeds of up to 1000 mm/s. However, its key addition is a 10W or 40W laser engraver and a precision cutting module, transforming it into a full-fledged fabrication tool. Prices start at $1,899 for the base model, with fully equipped versions reaching $3,499.