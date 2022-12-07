Breaking News
Google introduces new audio and privacy features for Pixel devices

Updated on: 07 December,2022 07:37 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Google has introduced new features for Pixel devices. The tech giant rolled out VPN by Google One for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at no extra cost, to protect users' online activity, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.


Users can now review their security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect their phones, accounts and passwords.



Google also rolled out the 'Clear calling' feature to Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, which enhances the other caller's voice and reduces their background noise, with the help of a Tensor G2 chip.


With a Pixel 6 or newer, Recorder now recognises and labels each speaker when a user records and transcribes an English conversation. It also inserts line breaks when the speaker changes.

Additionally, users can also quickly re-label speakers with their names after the recording is finished.

The Fitbit Sleep Profile feature rolled out to Pixel Watch, which gives tips for better rest.

"Wear your Pixel Watch to bed for at least 14 nights each month, and you'll see your results on the first day of the following month," the company said.

Breathe easier with cough and snore detection features rolled out to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. With these features, Pixel can help users to understand what affects their sleep, like coughing and snoring activity during the night.

Digital car key, a feature that allows users to lock, unlock and start a compatible car using just their phone, can now be shared with friends and family who need access to their vehicle.

Live Translate feature can now translate texts in the messaging applications into five more languages: Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese and Danish.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

