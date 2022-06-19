Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2022 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Google to introduce picture-in-picture mode for Meet app

Image for representation: iStock


Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) support to its video conferencing app alongside pinning multiple videos feeds.

With the new functionality, users can see up to four video tiles in a meeting as it appears in a floating window, reports Android Central.

Enabling the new picture-in-picture is relatively simple. Users on a Google Meet call can right-click during the conference and select "Open picture-in-picture".

The video call window pops out immediately without the need for secondary extension support.

The feature was first announced back in March, although it seems it has taken some time to finally arrive.

With Google Meet, it appears the feature is more readily accessible on Chrome by default, which is pretty convenient, the report mentioned.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.





