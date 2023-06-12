Google working on travel-friendly 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet: Report

Users will receive a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode if Google Meet detects that they are walking (using the motion sensors on the phone)

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new mode for the video communication service 'Meet', which will help users to seamlessly join a meeting when it is being conducted, while they are not situated at the desk, and are rather on-the-go. The mode called 'On-the-Go' will make it safer and easier for users to stay in a video call while walking.

The company is working on two ways to access the 'On-the-Go' mode once it is released, reports 9To5Google.

Google users will receive a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode if Google Meet detects that they are walking (using the motion sensors on the phone).

Or, users could manually switch to the feature with a new option in the in-call menu.

Earlier this month, the company had also started to roll out a new viewer mode in its video communication service, which allows users to select "Everyone is a viewer" when creating their Calendar invite.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as "viewers" will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had rolled out a 1080p video call option for Meet users, in an effort to enhance the user experience.



Additionally, the company is also working on a 'paginated mode' on Android, which will see the Google doc have pages and page breaks to help users work better with the help of the visually easier design. This comes after the tech company announced in April, that it would adding emojis to comments in Google docs.

