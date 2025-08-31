Hands-on: ROG Xbox Ally

It’s finally here: the unholy gaming love child of Microsoft and Asus, the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X. I had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the device at Gamescom, and here is everything you need to know

Microsoft has faced a problem for a while now, despite the popularity of PC handhelds and Windows 11 being bundled with almost every one of them. Users have disliked using the interface for gaming. Windows 11 is not optimised for use on small screens. It is a jarring experience when compared to the Steam Deck, which, despite being an older device with outdated hardware, still manages to attract users and maintain a cult-like following. The new ROG Xbox Ally addresses this issue. Also, solves the problem for all previous Windows gaming handhelds with the introduction of the new Handheld mode.

The Handheld mode

Windows 11 has undergone significant changes to become the ideal operating system for handheld gaming. It already had several advantages, including the fact that almost all PC games are compatible with Windows. Regardless of which store you purchased your PC game from, you would always be able to run it on Windows. However, Windows is a resource hog, and it’s not easy to open, close, and switch programs on Windows, especially with a small touchscreen.



During the demo, every title felt responsive and ran smoothly

The Xbox team has tweaked Windows 11 to provide users with the best gaming experience, starting with the removal of the Windows Desktop and replacing it with an easy-to-use gaming interface. This interface allows you to view your games and quickly access hardware settings, tools, and programs. Users of Steam OS will notice that the interface is heavily inspired by the advances made for the Steam Deck.

Games compatibility

This is where Microsoft plays its strongest card. A new compatibility program rates Xbox app, Game Pass, and Microsoft Store games for their performance on handheld devices. You can preview whether a title will work well on the handheld before downloading. The goal is to extend these ratings to other storefronts, such as Steam and Epic, with integration on the way. During Gamescom, several games were demoed.

This included Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Hogwarts Legacy, Forza Horizon 5, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sea of Thieves, and select Roblox experiences. Every title felt responsive and ran smoothly, as expected for a high-profile demo. Microsoft is also compiling textures server-side, saving you a bunch of time and power. Steam Deck does this on device.

User Experience

The device itself is a lot chonkier than its competitors, partially thanks to the Xbox controller aesthetics, but also the other sections are much thicker than the ROG Z1 Extreme and the Ally X. That said, the device is well-balanced, and it doesn’t feel heavy in your hands; in fact, it feels very comfortable. The screen is slightly angled, I am assuming to reduce physical stress. It’s also nicely textured, and while I didn’t get to spend hours on it, I assume that it would be comfortable to play for hours. Asus and ROG have collaborated harmoniously to contribute to the device, leveraging their strengths and experiences to create a unified product. Both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X share this design, except in different colours. The only thing I am not happy with is the screen; I feel there was space there for an 8-inch screen.

Pricing

Here’s where it gets interesting. As of Gamescom, official pricing is still under wraps, thanks to ongoing tariff headaches and regional adjustments. But one thing is clear: the Steam Deck’s aggressive pricing hangs over the market like a storm cloud. Suppose Asus and Microsoft can land anywhere near that sweet spot. In that case, the Ally X will be a no-brainer for gamers who want a premium handheld experience without compromise. Community feedback is unanimous: features are fantastic, but they have to come with the right price tag.



ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 is ASUS’s 30th Anniversary flagship

Hardware

The ROG Xbox Ally comes with either an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor or, for the Ally X, the more powerful AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip. Both models feature a 7-inch full HD 120Hz IPS display with touchscreen support, running Windows 11 in the new handheld mode. The Ally includes 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD, while the Ally X boosts this to 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Battery capacity gets a bump from 60Wh in the base model to 80Wh in the Ally X, improving playtime. The devices weigh around 670g for the Ally and 715g for the Ally X. Both include ergonomic, Xbox-inspired controls, dual USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, variable refresh rate support, and premium haptics, wrapping up a package tailored for gaming on the go.

Final Thoughts

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X mark a turning point in handheld PC gaming. By finally giving Windows a handheld mode we actually want to use, I am not too happy about Asus reusing the screen from the Ally and the Ally X on the Xbox Ally. Considering there are devices with the same chipset in the same space, featuring gorgeous screens, I think it will come down to how they price this device. The device is expected to arrive in October; dates for India are currently unknown.

