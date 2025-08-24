Hidden light codes expose fake videos

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2025 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The system, called Noise-Coded Illumination, programs subtle, nearly invisible fluctuations in light at events or locations, such as press conferences, that are captured by any camera

Scientists at the lab studying light codes in videos. Pic/Cornell University

Cornell University scientists have unveiled a novel method to fight video manipulation by embedding hidden codes in lighting. The system, called Noise-Coded Illumination, programs subtle, nearly invisible fluctuations in light at events or locations, such as press conferences, that are captured by any camera. Each light source carries a unique secret code, allowing analysts to verify authenticity and detect edits. The team say the technology won’t end misinformation entirely, but it could make forging convincing fake videos far more difficult.

How it works: https://youtu.be/GrC6I21URu4

