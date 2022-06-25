New feature allows iOS users to save their passwords securely in Chrome

"When it comes to getting things done on your iPhone and iPad, there's no place like Chrome. With the Chrome iOS app, you can securely save your passwords so there's no need to keep guessing," said Nasim Sedaghat, Product Manager, Chrome in a blog post

A new feature on Google Chrome allows iOS users to securely create, store, and fill in their passwords into any website or app on their cellular devices.

The company also announced few other features for the iPhone and iPad users.

"When it comes to getting things done on your iPhone and iPad, there's no place like Chrome. With the Chrome iOS app, you can securely save your passwords so there's no need to keep guessing," said Nasim Sedaghat, Product Manager, Chrome in a blog post.

Among the new tools, a feature extends protections from phishing, malware and other web-based threats to iOS.

If the users turn on 'Enhanced Safe Browsing' on their iPhone or iPad, Chrome predicts and warns users proactively if web pages are dangerous by sending information about them to 'Google Safe Browsing' to be checked.

The 'Revamped' home screen feature makes it easier for users to discover new content or start a fresh search in Chrome for iOS when they have been away for a while, users will still be able to find all their recent tabs.

The company said it would soon roll out Chrome Actions on iOS to help users get more things done quickly from the Chrome address bar.

