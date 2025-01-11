Breaking News
Knit sleeve delivers realistic touch simulation

Updated on: 12 January,2025 10:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Top

Published in Science Robotics, the design generates realistic sensations, outperforming vibrational systems in user tests

Knit sleeve delivers realistic touch simulation

Pic/MIT Self-Assembly Lab

Knit sleeve delivers realistic touch simulation
Stanford Engineering researchers have unveiled Haptiknit, a lightweight knitted sleeve that simulates touch using pressure-based haptics. Unlike traditional haptic devices reliant on vibrations or bulky exoskeletons, Haptiknit incorporates a pneumatic system with inflatable actuators embedded in soft knit fabric.


Published in Science Robotics, the design generates realistic sensations, outperforming vibrational systems in user tests. Trials with 32 participants showed high ratings in touch accuracy, with potential applications in navigation, virtual reality, rehabilitation etc.


AI revolutionises chip design, cuts time and cost


PIC/Princeton University
Pic/Princeton University

Researchers from Princeton Engineering and IIT Madras have developed an AI-powered system that promises to transform wireless chip design by drastically reducing time and cost. Traditional chip design, which often takes weeks of meticulous effort, can now be accomplished within hours.

