The phone will be available in three colour options - Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink. While the 6GB + 128GB variant is available at Rs 12,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 14,499, offering either an Rs 1,000 bank discount or an additional exchange offer of Rs 1,000

The sale starts today (July 12) from 12 pm onwards. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Redmi 13 5G goes on sale starting today at Rs 12,999 x 00:00

Xiaomi, the global technology brand, announces the first sale for its recently launched Redmi 13 5G the #5GStar. The sale starts today (July 12), 12 pm onwards. The Redmi 13 5G was launched recently on Xiaomi India’s 10th anniversary, marking a decade of technological innovation and celebration.

The highly anticipated Redmi 13 5G will be available on mi.com, amazon.in, and through Xiaomi retail partners. The 6GB + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 12,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 14,499, offering either an Rs 1,000 bank discount or an additional exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Users can choose from three stunning color options: Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch of the Redmi 13 5G signifies a major step in Xiaomi's commitment to advancing 5G technology, following the launch of the Redmi 12 5G, it aims to further accelerate 5G adoption, fostering a new era of connectivity and innovation. The Redmi 13 5G showcases elegance with its dual-glass body and Crystal Glass Design, and durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, making it the only 5G smartphone in its segment to offer dual glass protection. Additionally, it is IP53 certified for water and dust resistance.

Visually, the Redmi 13 5G is enhanced with an infinite camera deco and Ring Flash Design, providing a unique and premium appearance. It features the segment's largest display, a 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ Adaptive Sync screen, for an immersive viewing experience.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 AE processor, which improves overall performance and enables faster multitasking. The Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 5030mAh battery, supporting 1000 charge cycles, and includes a 33W fast charger that charges the phone to 50% in just under 30 minutes.

The smartphone boasts a 108MP camera with an enhanced Ring Flash Design, which reduces red-eye in photos and assists users with tracking notifications for calls and alarms. The Redmi 13 5G comes with the first Redmi’s out-of-the-box Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14. The Redmi 13 5G offers a seamless and intuitive user interface, with promises of two major Android updates and four years of security updates.