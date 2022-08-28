Let Google have your back(up)!

Here’s a guide to why and how you can, and should, backup your data from Google using Google Takeout

Representative Image

Google is a juggernaut of information, and part of that information is data about you. If you use any Google services, they have data on you. While this data is relatively secure, Google has incrementally changed its policies on how it uses your data over time. As of last year, even the free-unlimited backup of your photos is not available any more.

Users who click a lot of pictures will find themselves having to fork out for Google One services which, in my opinion, are very expensive. So how do you manage and backup all that data you have stored on Google? Fortunately, Google has a service called Google Takeout. It lets you consolidate and backup any data Google has on you, including your log activity.

How to use Takeout

Start by going to “takeout.google.com”. Log in with your Google Account. You will be greeted by all the data categories Google has on you. There are 45 apps in total. By default, access log activity is deselected, presumably because it a huge database of every time you have logged into Google Services. You can back it up, but I don’t think it’s necessary unless you plan to leave the service.

Once selected, you can move on to the “File Type”, “Frequency” and “Destination” section. Here you can choose how many times it gets backed up and where you want to back it up.

Select Download link via email.

Select the file size and Google will automatically make compressed files of that size. This is a section you will have to select depending on the reliability of your Internet service provider and even your speed. I trust the reliability and speed of my internet provider, so I usually select 50GB chunks.

Then click on “Create Export”. This will send you a link via your email. You may need to wait for a while before that happens.

The procedure becomes easier if you have one of the supported services. However, I feel that it is just delaying the problem which is constantly paying for additional space online and cluttering another service with oodles of data.

Why backup?

Backing up your online data may seem counterintuitive. However, the cost of the cloud service is too expensive, and it is a recurring cost. Besides, do you really access your photo from ten years ago regularly enough to warrant that much recurring cost? Besides freeing you to delete old data pictures and videos from the cloud, backing your data also gives you the option to remove your data from some of Google services you don’t want to be a part of anymore.

Why offline?

The primary reason is security. Why would you want another copy of your data floating around on the Internet? It just adds another point of failure. If any of those services get compromised your data is available to hackers who can do plenty with all this data. The second reason is cost. 1TB of Google One can cost upwards of Rs 6,000 a year, that is a recurring cost that just doesn’t seem worth it.

Instead, invest in hardware; get two 1TB hard drives from different brands. Backup the same data in both of them. Lately, the bigger hard drive brands offer data recovery services as part of the portable hard drive purchase. This will in total cost you less than Rs 8,000. Hard drives have a warranty with data recovery for 3 years. By effectively creating a second backup, you have also reduced your chances of losing the data in the event of hardware failure. I would even store the hard drives in two separate locations to further minimise both of them getting destroyed at the same time.

The third reason is simple. Hardware that is not connected is impossible to hack. Backing up your data also lets you consider less invasive alternatives to Google. You can’t completely escape Google right now, but there are alternatives to most of their services.

Moving away from Google

Search Engines

DuckDuckGo

Qwant

Browsers

Brave

Firefox

Bromite (Android)

Mail services

Proton Mail

Tutanota

Mailfence

Calendar

Lightning Calendar

Etar

Google Docs

CryptPad

LibreOffice (Offline on Linux, Mac, PC)

Photos

Cryptee

Lychee

Translation

DeepL

Chat services

Signal

Telegram

Notes

Joplin

Standard Notes

iPhone 14 coming on September 7

Apple is hosting the iPhone 14 launch event on September 7. The event is to broadcast live from the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino. The event is called Far Out, but what it means is unclear. On the menu will be the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumours are that there may be no mini iPhone this year. The iPhone will be removing the notch and going for a hole-punch design this year. In addition, the cameras should see an upgrade across the board. You can watch the event live on YouTube.

New Monkey Island game launch

Gamescom, held in Germany last week, had a surprise announcement of a new Monkey Island game. The game Return to Monkey Island puts you back in control of its protagonist Guybrush Threepwood. It will feature its signature humour, clever puzzles, and hopefully some insult sword fighting. The game sees the return of its creator Ron Gilbert and music composer Clint Bajakian, who composed the iconic tunes in the Monkey Island game series. The game launches on September 19.

Duolingo to start teaching math

Duolingo launched “Duolingo Math”. Currently in beta, the app teaches only 3rd-grade math and is available to iPhone and iPad users. Online reports of those who’ve tested the app have found it surprisingly hard. The app will include topics like division, fractions, angles, and more. However, there is a waitlist. To try, visit https://www.duolingo.com/math and enter your email.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 7 Submit Request