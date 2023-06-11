Breaking News
LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

Updated on: 11 June,2023 12:42 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS

The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months

LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced an AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool that uses generative AI to create high-performing intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser's LinkedIn Page.


"We're developing AI-generated Copy Suggestions that use advanced OpenAI GPT models to leverage data from your LinkedIn Page and Campaign Manager settings, like objective, targeting criteria and audience, to suggest ad headlines and copy to help you jumpstart your campaigns," LinkedIn said in a blogpost.


The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months.


The new AI tool will offer up to five headlines and ad copy recommendations in Campaign Manager that users can edit to align with their brand's voice.

"AI Copy Suggestions can help jumpstart your creativity and reduce the time you spend on your day-to-day tasks so that you can continue to focus on what matters-continuing to produce memorable campaigns and building your brand," Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn, said.

Earlier this week, LinkedIn introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

"Having an ID verification means that the individual's government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn's verification partners," Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blogpost.

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service which uses DigiLocker -- an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card -- handles ID verification.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

