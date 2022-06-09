Live audio feature for creators being expanded by LinkedIn

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is expanding its Clubhouse-style live audio feature to empower creators

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

In January 2022, Microsoft-owned Linkedin launched live audio events. The company will now enable all creators to access hosting capabilities.

With the update, all LinkedIn creators who use the platform's "creator mode" will be able to host live audio events so long as they stay in line with the platform's "community policies of being a trustworthy, safe, and professional provider of content," reports Engadget.



Though event hosting is currently limited to creators, any LinkedIn user is able to participate in the chats, the report said.



Similar to Clubhouse, creators on LinkedIn can schedule their audio events in advance and share the upcoming talks with their network.



The company said creators are already using audio features to expand their professional networks, connect with potential clients and reach new followers.



Video-centric live events are also in the works, though LinkedIn has not given an update on when that will launch.



The expansion comes as LinkedIn has significantly ramped up its efforts to become a more creator-centric platform, the report said.



The company said more than 10 million people are using the site's creator mode, nearly double the 5.5 million who were using it in March, it added.

Also Read: Lack of flexible work policies forcing 7 in 10 Indian women to quit: LinkedIn

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.