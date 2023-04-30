Lord of the rings

Have a tonne of cash to burn on a new smartphone? Here is a list of the best flagship phones you can buy right now

Pic/iStock

Vivo 90X Pro

Launched this week in India, the Vivo 90X Pro is one of two phones on this list that has a massive 1-inch camera sensor. A bigger sensor means more light can hit it, giving you more accurate pictures. The phone weighs 200 gm and sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display It comes with various memory options the largest is 512GB storage with 12GB RAM. The Vivo 90X Pro features a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The phone is very much about the camera and they have teamed up with Zeiss. Since it has just launched, the phones are still on pre-order.

Price: Rs 84,999

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi’s flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, offers premium features and affordability. Weighing in at 229 gm, this sleek device sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s triple-camera setup, which includes a 50MP 1-inch primary sensor, an 50MP telephoto camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP front-facing camera.It’s worth noting that a charger is included in the box, setting it apart from some competitors.

Price: Rs 79,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The default flagship in Android is no doubt the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This impressive 233 gm device boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The camera system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a massive 200MP primary sensor, a 10MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, another 10MP with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. In addition, a 12MP front-facing selfie camera, and even a small stylus that hides within the phone. It has a 5000mAh battery.

Price: Rs 1,24,999

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple enthusiasts don’t have much choice in the ultimate phone but with a phone like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max you don’t really need too many alternatives. This sleek 238 gm hunk of metal flaunts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and storage options up to 1TB. The iPhone 14 Pro Max showcases a triple-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front there is a 12MP camera that enables Face ID. It is equipped with 4350mAh battery. No charger in the box.

Price: Rs 1,49,999

Asus ROG 7 Ultimate

Gamers needn’t look any further than Asus’s latest ROG 7 Ultimate. This massive 246 gm phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Inside, the phone runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage. Everything is cooled by a combination of Boron Nitride thermal compound, a huge vapour chamber with graphite sheets and a really cool vent system. For a camera, it has a 50-megapixel main camera with a 13 MP ultrawide on the back and a 32 MP on the front. ROG phones are not known for their cameras, so expect this to be just about functional. Adding to the gaming features, the phone also has Ultrasonic trigger buttons and can connect to WiFi 7. Not to mention, it has a headphone jack for some nice lag-free audio. Asus has included a massive 6000mAh battery, however, the charger is just 30W while it supports 55W charging. You can buy this directly from India’s Asus website, however, it constantly goes out of stock.

Price: Rs 99,999

Google Pixel 7 Pro

For those who appreciate the seamless integration of hardware and software, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the ideal choice. Weighing in at a comfortable 210 gm, this device showcases a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing crisp visuals and smooth performance. Under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro is complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, a 12MP front-facing camera captures brilliant selfies.With 5G capabilities, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, the Pixel 7 Pro ensures you stay connected. Powering this device is a 5000mAh battery. There is no charger in the box.

Price: Rs 83,999