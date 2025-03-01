Low-cost drone systems could aid indoor rescues

The features two drones equipped with 2D and 3D mapping technology to navigate hazardous, GPS-limited environments such as collapsed buildings

PIC/UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

A student robotics team at Pennsylvania State University has developed a low-cost drone system designed to assist first responders in indoor search-and-rescue operations. The features two drones equipped with 2D and 3D mapping technology to navigate hazardous, GPS-limited environments such as collapsed buildings.

Fiber computer turns clothes into health monitors



Pic/MIT

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a fibre-based computer that integrates seamlessly into clothing, potentially transforming how we monitor health and activity. Unlike traditional wearables, this elastic fibre computer runs independently, learning from the wearer’s movements and providing real-time insights into their physical condition. The fiber contains all the essential components of a computer—sensors, microcontrollers, digital memory, Bluetooth modules, and even a battery—woven into everyday fabrics.