Breaking News
Mumbai: Last survivor of septic tank death in Malad dies
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
Fugitive Gangster Prasad Pujari back to Mumbai from China
Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Technology News > Machine Learning Aided Device Promises Voice Recovery
<< Back to Elections 2024

Machine-Learning Aided Device Promises Voice Recovery

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The innovation, part of Chen’s broader efforts to aid those with disabilities, marks a significant advance in non-invasive voice recovery solutions

Machine-Learning Aided Device Promises Voice Recovery

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Machine-Learning Aided Device Promises Voice Recovery
x
00:00

A ground-breaking device developed by University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) engineers promises to help individuals with voice disorders speak again. The team, led by Jun Chen, an assistant professor of bioengineering, has created a soft, thin patch that attaches to the skin outside the throat. The bioelectric system uses machine-learning technology to translate throat muscle movements into speech with nearly 95 per cent accuracy. Detailed in Nature Communications, the device comprises a self-powered sensor that detects muscle movements and an actuator that converts these into audible speech. The innovation, part of Chen’s broader efforts to aid those with disabilities, marks a significant advance in non-invasive voice recovery solutions.


Nvidia launches new chip for AI and Graphic cards



Nvidia unveiled its latest Blackwell platform, is setting a new benchmark in the AI industry with chips designed for real-time generative AI, boasting up to 25x more energy and cost efficiency. Named after mathematician David Harold Blackwell, this technology is poised to dramatically enhance AI’s capabilities in various sectors. The chips for the platform will also find its way into consumer cards later this year. Additionally, Nvidia is venturing into robotics with Project Gr00t.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style tech news sunday mid-day mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK