Technology News > Mechanical keyboards that youd probably want

Mechanical keyboards that you’d probably want

Updated on: 05 January,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Jaison Lewis |

I tested two of Epomaker’s keyboards: the Epomaker P75 and the Brick 87

Representation pic

I have written a fair amount about mechanical keyboards in the past, and I actually love them. My personal favourite has always been the Cherry MX version of TVS Gold Bharat, but lately, I have been itching to explore the world of customisable mechanical keyboards more. Let me tell you right now, it’s a rabbit hole that’s not only exciting but also expensive. For example, a fully metal-base Keychron Q1  keyboard sells for almost Rs 17,000, which is why I was excited to discover Epomaker. I tested two of Epomaker’s keyboards: the Epomaker P75 and the Brick 87.


The P75 is a 75 per cent layout keyboard with a metal knob, its body is made from machined aluminium, and it comes with a hot-swap supporting PCB with RGB backlighting and a 4000mAh battery. The keyboard connects to the PC via Bluetooth (up to three profiles), direct USB-C wire and 2.4 Ghz Wireless using their USB-A dongle. The first thing you notice about the keyboard is its weight, which is around 1.65 kilos, so you could murder someone with it. It’s essentially a slab of thick aluminium with no flex whatsoever.


It provides a base that is both stable and reliable. The included Wisteria Keys are nice and clicky and have a pleasant, satisfying sound to them. However, that wouldn’t matter because these keyboards are designed not only to change keycaps on the fly but also the mechanical mechanism below. Users can simply use the provided tool provided in the box to replace keys completely. Epomaker also throws in a few switches and alternate keys for the keyboard. There is a knob on the top right, and this knob has a lovely sound and feel to it. 


Everything feels like it is made of quality material, and I would go as far as to say the keyboard feels luxurious. However, a metal keyboard and that weight are not for everyone. Despite its demure size, I would not carry this in my backpack if I were hoping to work in some remote location. The second flaw for me is that it is tiny. I prefer a full-size keyboard with a keypad and all the keys. I use a TVS Bharat Gold as my daily driver, so I am used to that layout, but for someone who prefers a smaller keyboard, things don’t get better than this.

The Brick 87 is a plastic keyboard, again with hot-swappable keys and all the connection options. The body is not metal, but the base has a steel plate for stability. So, the typing experience is top-notch. What’s great about this keyboard is the top of the keyboard can accommodate Lego bricks and, of course, figurines. Quality-wise, this keyboard is fairly solid. It also has a 3000mAh battery, which lasts forever. It also costs almost half the price of the P75, which means it is a good entry-level mechanical keyboard. Between the two keyboards, my preferred keyboard is the more expensive Epomaker P75, That said as far as value goes the Brick 87 has the upper hand. 

Epomaker P75: https://bit.ly/3CmImTb
Epomaker Brick87: https://bit.ly/3AzZpAw

