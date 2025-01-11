A guide to making music with AI and getting published on almost every music platform out there

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mein bhi musician x 00:00

AI is rapidly opening new doors, and this year, I believe it will be for filmmakers, musicians and 3D artists. Rather than mull about how AI might take our jobs, we need to focus on how to use it as a tool to get ahead and circumvent the roadblocks that any venture might have.

ADVERTISEMENT

For this guide, we will focus on music. We will learn how to effectively use Suno.ai to create our music and use an automated distribution to publish this music on almost every music platform out there.

Distribution

This is the easiest part. However, there is a yearly fee for this. Ditto is a platform that will distribute your song on almost every platform, and I can vouch for it as I have paid and used the service for this article. The platforms include Apple Music. Jio Saavn, Youtube Music and even Tiktok. Imagine if something you made using AI went viral on Tiktok. Kazakh DJ Imanbek Zeikenov got famous and even won a Grammy after his unauthorised song remix went viral. However, I don’t think you should expect a Grammy for anything Suno makes. Enter all the details, create a 3000 x 3000-pixel image for your song and publish it. The fee for ditto is approximately Rs 1,700 a year, which is totally worth it for what it does. Visit dittomusic.com to start.

Suno.ai

Suno has been rapidly improving on this music and genre selection. While it isn’t up to the mark when it comes to Indian music, there is still more than enough that can be done with what’s already available. Head on to Suno.com to make your first song.

For starters, you will need a paid basic Suno account. Why paid? Well, Suno doesn’t allow you to commercially make music on its platform without paying for it first. If you aren’t ready to pay for it, feel free to experiment and learn about the interface on the free account with free credits. It is more than enough to build and experiment with.

Once you have your account in place, you can build an MVP (most viable product). Start experimenting with genre, lyrics and make sure you explore other people’s work on the platform. There are certainly some genres Suno handles better than others. EDM is one of them. The published songs on the platform have the genre prompt, lyrics and other settings that you can be—Anu Malik like and be “inspired by” to produce

a good song.

The Interface

The interface has a few parts. I suggest going with Custom for the most control. Turning on Custom will give you the option to insert lyrics, choose the style of music, create and use a persona (this will give you more consistent music, especially if you are planning an album), and finally, the Title. You can choose if the song is an instrumental the option is available next to the lyrics box. Suno can generate lyrics according to what you need; a prompt is required for that. You can use ChatGPT for this.

Surprisingly, you can insert a lot of popular local languages into the interface, so if you are looking to make a Hindi, Marathi, or even Gujarati song, that will work. However, you will want to adjust your music expectations because the genres are very heavily skewed toward Western music. Genre selection is arguably the most important aspect of Suno. It can make or break your song. Think of all the things that would match the song you are trying to make and enter them into this box. Getting it right the first time is a bit difficult. Even if you don’t have the talent to make music, having an ear for music would help here.

Your input

Sure, you can make a song from scratch with nothing but an idea and a few generated lyrics and music, but what’s the fun in that? Say you are excellent at making tunes but are horrible at producing a complete song, Or you are great at writing lyrics but have no talent as a musician. Suno can cover all our flaws and let you focus on what you are excellent at. If you have a melody in mind you can import it to the Suno interface and build a song around it. If you can write lyrics but no music you can use Suno to create music in the genre you like. If you are great at singing but lack original music, use Suno to create your dream song as an instrumental. Instead of creating a complete product on suno you can create parts of a song to get something truly unique.

Once your song is ready you need to download the audio by clicking on the three dots next to the song. I usually use MP3, but if you want to play around with it some more you can use WAV. You can also split the song into music and vocals using the Stem option. Suno is not perfect by a long shot. If your song is too short, it will keep adding the last bit of lyrics until the default song length is reached, or if it’s too long, it will cut abruptly. So, you want to watch out for these issues and resolve them with some clever editing. For this, you should use free software called Audacity. Audacity can be used to manipulate, add vocals, and fix anything that’s wrong with your Suno AI song.