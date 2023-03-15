Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Technology News > Microsoft to add new security feature with multi factor authentication for Outlook app

Microsoft to add new security feature with multi-factor authentication for Outlook app

Updated on: 15 March,2023 10:22 AM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for work or school

Microsoft to add new security feature with multi-factor authentication for Outlook app

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: AFP


With online security becoming the need of the hour, tech giant Microsoft is set to accelerate the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for its 365 cloud productivity platform by incorporating MFA capabilities into the Outlook email client.


According to a new Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, users will be able to complete MFA requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite, reports BleepingComputer.



Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for work or school.


"Authenticator Lite (in Outlook) is a feature that allows your users to complete multi-factor authentication (MFA) for their work or school account using the Outlook app on their iOS or Android device," said Microsoft.

Moreover, Microsoft 365 MFA requests can currently be completed using verification codes obtained through an authentication app (Microsoft's Authenticator app or third-party authenticator apps), a security key, a phone call, or text messaging.

Once the new Authenticator Lite capabilities are available to Outlook users worldwide, they will be able to complete authentication requests in it, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is reportedly developing a new gallery view for Windows 11 File Explorer that will let users browse photos by date and via a built-in search box.

This new gallery option can be accessed from the right sidebar of File Explorer, allowing users to view all of their photos in one place.

Also Read: Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 heralds a premium 2-in-1 experience

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Lifestyle news lifestyle microsoft tech news culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK