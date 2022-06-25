Jan 2023 to mark the end of Microsoft Windows 8.1

"Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and support for Windows 8.1 will end on January 10, 2023," the company said in an update

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Tech giant Microsoft is set to discontinue Windows 8.1 early next year.

The company is ending Windows 8.1 support in January 2023, and will begin pushing alerts to users next month.

"Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and support for Windows 8.1 will end on January 10, 2023," the company said in an update.

"Microsoft 365 Apps is no longer supported on Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 after they have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to a newer version of Windows," the company added.

Microsoft will not offer extended security update (ESU) programme for Windows 8.1.

"After that date, if you're running Microsoft 365, you'll no longer receive updates for the Office apps; this includes feature, security, and other quality updates," said the company, and advised users to upgrade to a supported operating system.

Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11.

"As an alternative, compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software," said the company.

Windows 10 will continue to be supported until October 14, 2025.

Microsoft recommended users to take advantage of the latest hardware capabilities by moving to a new PC with Windows 11.

