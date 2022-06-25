Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Technology News > Jan 2023 to mark the end of Microsoft Windows 81

Jan 2023 to mark the end of Microsoft Windows 8.1

Updated on: 25 June,2022 02:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

"Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and support for Windows 8.1 will end on January 10, 2023," the company said in an update

Jan 2023 to mark the end of Microsoft Windows 8.1

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Tech giant Microsoft is set to discontinue Windows 8.1 early next year.

The company is ending Windows 8.1 support in January 2023, and will begin pushing alerts to users next month.




"Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and support for Windows 8.1 will end on January 10, 2023," the company said in an update.


"Microsoft 365 Apps is no longer supported on Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 after they have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to a newer version of Windows," the company added.

Microsoft will not offer extended security update (ESU) programme for Windows 8.1.

"After that date, if you're running Microsoft 365, you'll no longer receive updates for the Office apps; this includes feature, security, and other quality updates," said the company, and advised users to upgrade to a supported operating system.

Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11.

"As an alternative, compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software," said the company.

Windows 10 will continue to be supported until October 14, 2025.

Microsoft recommended users to take advantage of the latest hardware capabilities by moving to a new PC with Windows 11.

Also Read: Pride Month: How apps can provide virtual safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ community

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

microsoft tech news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK