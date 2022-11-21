Microsoft's SwiftKey keyboard makes a comeback on iOS

Despite a return to the iOS App Store, SwiftKey's latest update is still dated August 11, 2021

SwiftKey, Microsoft's virtual keyboard application has made an unexpected return on iOS's App Store.

"Based on customer feedback, SwiftKey iOS has been relisted on the Apple App Store," Microsoft's Caitlin Roulston said in a statement to The Verge.

"Please visit Support.SwiftKey.com for more information," Roulston added.

Despite the comeback, SwiftKey's latest update is still dated August 11, 2021.

"Stay tuned to what the team has in store," said Vishnu Nath, Microsoft's vice president and general manager of OneNote and the Office product group.

According to Microsoft's chief technical officer (CTO) of its maps and local services division, Pedram Rezaei, the company will be "investing heavily in the keyboard."

In September this year, the tech giant had announced it would end support for SwiftKey on iOS devices and remove it from the Apple Store on October 5, after facing several user complaints.

"We are ending support for Microsoft SwiftKey iOS. Thank you for being a user of our product. The app will be delisted from the App Store on October 5, 2022," the company had said in an update.



