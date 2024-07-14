Breaking News
Mumbai rains cross 1,000-mm mark
Maharashtra can be powerhouse of the world, says PM Modi
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Thane: Dombivli police bust cyber fraud racket
Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Technology News > Most think Artificial intelligence has feelings study finds

Most think Artificial intelligence has feelings, study finds

Updated on: 14 July,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

This perception could impact human-AI interactions, potentially strengthening social bonds but also risking over-reliance on AI for critical decisions.

Most think Artificial intelligence has feelings, study finds

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Most think Artificial intelligence has feelings, study finds
x
00:00

A University of Waterloo study reveals that two-thirds of surveyed individuals believe AI tools like ChatGPT possess some degree of consciousness, including the ability to experience feelings and memories. Researchers found that increased usage of ChatGPT correlates with a higher likelihood of attributing consciousness to it. This perception could impact human-AI interactions, potentially strengthening social bonds but also risking over-reliance on AI for critical decisions.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style tech news mumbai Lifestyle news Technology

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK