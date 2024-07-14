Most think Artificial intelligence has feelings, study finds

This perception could impact human-AI interactions, potentially strengthening social bonds but also risking over-reliance on AI for critical decisions.
Representation Pic
A University of Waterloo study reveals that two-thirds of surveyed individuals believe AI tools like ChatGPT possess some degree of consciousness, including the ability to experience feelings and memories. Researchers found that increased usage of ChatGPT correlates with a higher likelihood of attributing consciousness to it. This perception could impact human-AI interactions, potentially strengthening social bonds but also risking over-reliance on AI for critical decisions.
