New AI for all your daily needs

Developments in Artificial Intelligence are happening at breakneck speed, and it stands to reason that there are newer and exciting AI projects constantly launched. Here’s a list of our current favourites

Leonardo

Midjourney and Dall-E have a cult-like following when it comes to AI-based image generation. However, there is a new player in town and it is called Leonardo.ai. The site is simply amazing. It is a well-optimised version of Stable Diffusion with a lot of its own magic thrown in. The generation models available on the site are next-level and you can see some of the beautiful images people have generated with it. Access to the site is currently waitlisted and it will take a little over a month to get approved. Once approved, you are assigned 150 free points a day and you can use them to generate anything you like. The prompts and images generated are public, so remember that. However, if you are willing to pay, the site offers a private image option along with extra credits per day.

Link: leonardo.ai

Musicgen by Meta

This doesn’t have its own website yet, but instead a showcase of what AI can do. The project is built by Meta and it is available for free to try out on Hugging Face. What it does is brilliant. It generates music from a prompt. You can ask it to do pretty much anything, and this includes asking it to recreate songs in different styles. For example, you could recreate Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit as a Bhangra pop song. It isn’t perfect, but it is pretty good. You can also drag in melody files and audio files to give the output more structure.

Link: bit.ly/smdmusicgen

ChefGPT

What to cook next is always a burning question in any household. Coming up with dishes to use what’s left in your fridge can be a complicated task that requires a lot of skill and effort. Fortunately, ChefGPT can step in, and you can ask it to generate a recipe for you. There are five options on this site: a MealPlan Chef, MasterChef, MacrosChef, PantyChef, and a PairingChef. As a free user you have access to only the PantryChef version. To use PantryChef you have to select your ingredients, select the amount of time you have at hand, your equipment and your skill level. You can let the AI go wild and try different ingredients together or be safe and have it recommend dishes with known flavour compatibility. It is undoubtedly a fun way to cook.

Link: www.chefgpt.xyz

Palette.fm

This AI website uses the power of AI to colourise images. It can take any old-timey photo you have to restore colour to it. That’s not all, you can also choose the type of retro colouring you want to add to the photo. You can colourise as many photos as you want, however, there is a restriction on HD images and you have to buy credits to use that option.

Link: Palette.fm

Piggy

Churning out regular content for social media can be tough. With Piggy though, this becomes a much simpler task. You can create a story, quiz or summarise any topic into social media-friendly content. It can automatically convert your prompt into a set of posts that will keep your audience engaged. You can also export the results to a video or directly share them from the website. Piggy also has an app which makes things easier. As to why it is called Piggy… we have no idea.

Link: Piggy.to

Talk to your ex

Feeling heartbroken? Talk to your ex does something unique and slightly controversial to relieve you of heartache. You can feed in all of your chats with your ex into the AI, and it will emulate the way your ex chats. The chatbot is always available and, maybe unlike conversations with your real ex, the chats are always conflict-free. It might not be the healthiest thing to do, but the option is available. As you can imagine, this service has many takes, so be prepared to hang around on the waitlist for a while.

Link: talktoyourex.com

StoryBird

This one could be a godsend for parents everywhere, as it allows you to generate a story. Come up with a plot line, characters and other elements you want to be included in the story. Once done, the AI will generate a title, images and the story . The tale is generated as a book that you can buy as a hard copy. The end-result was very good in terms of the story generated. However, the images in the story lacked consistency, something which is vital in a storybook.

Link: storybird.ai

Framer AI

Not everyone is tech-savvy enough to create a website. Framer does it for you, complete with text and images to suit whatever you want to launch or showcase. You just have to click ‘Start with AI’ and enter a prompt as to what you want the website to do. Within seconds Framer will spit out a website, build a colour palette and churn out pretty good text. From here you can edit and customise or publish the site directly through Framer. The base version of the site is free, but if you want something that is a little more complete, you will have to pay for it.

Link: Framer.com

Poe

On Poe, you can use a lot of the generative chat AIs in one place. However, that is not the only superpower of Poe. You can actually use Poe to build your own chatbot. We asked ChatGPT to be a nutritionist trained to tell us the macros of any recipe and divide the results by the number of portions.

Link: poe.com

Elevenlabs

The magic doesn’t stop with image generation. With just a few minutes of audio from pretty much almost any source, be it YouTube or a personal recording or a podcast, you can recreate a voice with ElevenLabs. You can then use the API to call and use the voice in almost any program. However, there is a waitlist.

Link: beta.elevenlabs.io/