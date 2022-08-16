New Spotify Premium users will now get three months of free service

The three-month offer is available for new individual and student subscribers, while new Spotify Duo and family subscribers can receive one free month

Music streaming platform Spotify has started offering three free months of service for new Premium users.

The three-month offer is available for new individual and student subscribers, while new Spotify Duo and family subscribers can receive one free month.

The offer is not available to former Premium members, but the platform gives those who cancelled before July 15 a chance to revamp their subscription at a steep discount, receiving their first three months for $9.99, reports The Verge.

The new offer is valid for users until Sunday, September 11. After the three-month trial is over, subscribers who took advantage of the deal will be charged a regular price for the subscription.

This latest deal could help Spotify continue to see a boost to its growing subscriber numbers as the company slows hiring amid concerns about the economy.

Recently, the platform introduced new individual buttons for Shuffle and Play for Premium users.

The company said that this new change will allow Premium users to choose the mode they prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen to them the way they want to.

Snapchat also began introducing a redesign that helps separate podcasts and music.

