Party, pixel and chaos

New Year’s Eve is upon us and this means you need a few video games to grease the social interaction at your party

Worms WMD

Worms is an oldie but classic party game. You essentially play a worm, and the object is to use hilarious and sometimes excessive weapons to kill your onscreen opponents. The turn-based strategy game can be played with one controller on a single screen with up to six players. The maps are also fully destructible, and you can also add environmental hazards like rising sea levels to speed things up and bring a sense of urgency to the game. If not at a party and you are having a quiet NYE at home you can also play this game with AI opponents.

Ultimate Chicken Horse

In Ultimate Chicken Horse, each player first selects an item from a pool of items, which could be a platform, trap, or hazard. These objects are then placed on the map to aid or prevent the other players from reaching the red flag at the end of the course. After the build phase, players must run the course and avoid the traps and hazards they set for others. The first person to reach the flag gets a point, and then the whole cycle is repeated on the same map, making the map an ever-evolving hellscape. The entire game is played on one screen with a maximum of four players. It is as entertaining to play as to watch, making it the perfect party game.

Move or Die

Move or Die is a fast-paced local multi-player party game where the rules change every 20 seconds, keeping players on their toes. You can play with four players on the same screen. Players lose health if they stop moving, adding constant pressure while they compete in chaotic mini-games. Move or Die is about quick reflexes, adaptability, and creating hilarious mayhem with friends. You can also build your own levels with the level editor, and this game gets regular updates, which means there are always new things to explore.

Jackbox Party Pack 9

Jackbox party is a set of games that you can play with friends locally using your phone. There are several versions of the game, with lots of new minigames added to every updated version. While there are many to choose from, the games in Party Pack 9, for me, are a must-have. Almost every game in this pack is a winner, out of which the best and the most popular is Fibbage 4. Where you lie about facts with plausible truths. Every time you fool someone, you get a point, and you even get points for choosing the correct answer.

Screencheat

Screencheat is sure to be a hilarious shout-fest at any party. You play one of four players on a single screen, and it is a first-person shooter (FPS) death match with a variety of maps available. However, the players are invisible on the map. The game is fully offline. The maximum player count is four, but you know the others in your party will scream at the players while the game is going on.

8Bit Fiesta

8Bit Fiesta is a retro-inspired party game with over 40 fast-paced mini-games. It can be played with up to four players on the same screen. You compete or cooperate in quick, chaotic challenges that are easy to pick up but hard to master. The game also includes an optional drinking game mode, making it a hit at parties. 8Bit Fiesta can again be played offline as well.

Use Your Words

Use Your Words is a hilarious party game that turns your wit and creativity into a competition. You can play with up to six players locally on a single screen using your phones as controllers. You have to fill in the blanks, caption funny photos, or craft jokes in various mini-games. The entire game can be controlled using your phone and a web browser. The game also has a clean mode which essentially helps you avoid all the crude humour opportunities.

Speed Runners

In SpeedRunners, players race through a dynamic platformer. The objective is to use speed and strategy to outpace and outwit your opponent. The entire game is played on one screen, and anyone who falls behind is automatically eliminated. Of course, it would not be a fun game without some random obstacles. Players can use powerups and hazards to gain a tactical advantage while trying to navigate the already existing obstacles. There is a maximum of four players allowed, but one of the best things about the game is that it can be played offline.

Hidden in Plain Sight

Hidden in Plain Sight is a unique local multi-player game that blends stealth, deception, and observation. It supports up to four players on a single screen, and the game challenges players to blend in with NPCs while completing objectives or eliminating opponents. The gameplay revolves around subtlety. Avoid revealing yourself as a player-controlled character while trying to identify and sabotage your rivals.

Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts is a chaotic multiplayer brawler that supports up to four players on a single screen. The game involves eliminating other players by throwing them into hazards or out of the ring using jelly-like floppy creatures. For a more approachable game, team up with friends in a co-op battle against the gangs in Beef City. The unpredictable physics of the game and the hilarious and varied arenas make this perfect for a party.