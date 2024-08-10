Prose to Play

Games, like movies, get some of their best inspiration from literature. Here is a list of the best games that made the most of the source material

The Witcher game series, developed by CD Projekt Red, is based on the fantasy novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The books, starting with The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, introduce Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a “witcher,” who navigates a morally complex world filled with mythical creatures, political intrigue, and personal dilemmas. The games, particularly The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, expand on these stories with immersive open-world environments, allowing players to explore vast, beautifully crafted landscapes. The Witcher game features decision-driven narratives where player choices significantly impact the world and characters, offering multiple endings.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six is a tactical first-person shooter video game series inspired by a 1998 novel written by, you guessed it, Tom Clancy. The original game, developed and published by Red Storm Entertainment, was released in 1998. It introduces players to an elite counter-terrorism unit called Rainbow, composed of the best operatives from various international special forces. The game is all about strategic planning, teamwork, and precise execution. In the series, players must meticulously plan and execute missions, often involving hostage rescues, bomb defusals, and intelligence gathering. Players select from a roster of operators, each with unique abilities and equipment suited to different tactical situations.

Call of the Cthulhu

Call of the Cthulhu, pronounced Khlûľ-hloo, is a classic HP Lovecraft story turned into a survival horror video game. Cyanide Studio developed the game and released it in 2018. Set in 1924, players assume the role of private investigator Edward Pierce, tasked with investigating the mysterious deaths of the Hawkins family on Darkwater Island, off the coast of Boston. As Pierce delves deeper, he uncovers a web of conspiracies, cultists, and eldritch horrors, gradually descending into madness. The sanity mechanics play a crucial role in the game, affecting the player’s perception of reality as they encounter cosmic horrors beyond comprehension.

Metro

Metro is a collection of first-person shooter video games developed by 4A Games and based on the novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky. The series begins with Metro 2033, which follows the storyline of Glukhovsky’s book of the same name, immersing players in a post-apocalyptic Moscow where humanity’s remnants survive in the city’s underground metro system. You play as Artyom, who embarks on a journey through the metro tunnels and surface ruins to save his home station from the Dark Ones. The game captures the novel’s atmospheric tension, blending survival horror elements with resource management and tactical combat. The sequel, Metro: Last Light, continues Artyom’s story, expanding the narrative beyond the first book while maintaining the immersive and atmospheric qualities of the original. The game’s plot revolves around Artyom’s efforts to unite the fractured metro factions against the Dark Ones.

Dune

The Dune video games are inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune series, particularly the first novel published in 1965. The story is a political drama centred around noble houses that control planets within a vast empire. The central conflict revolves around the Spice, the universe’s most valuable substance, found only on the desert planet Arrakis. The plot follows Paul Atreides as he navigates the political intrigue of Arrakis.

The first notable game adaptation was Dune (1992) by Cryo Interactive, which combined adventure and strategy elements, allowing players to manage resources, form alliances, and control Arrakis.

Alice

American McGee’s Alice is a dark and twisted action-adventure game developed by Rogue Entertainment and released in 2000. It is a sort of sequel to Lewis Carroll’s classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass. Set in a macabre version of Wonderland, the game follows Alice Liddell, who is traumatised after losing her family in a house fire. After spending years in a mental asylum, Alice returns to a warped Wonderland, now a reflection of her fractured mind. The game’s aesthetic blends Gothic horror with surreal landscapes, challenging players to navigate treacherous environments and solve puzzles. Its psychological depth and distinctive art style have made it a cult classic, praised for its innovative reimagining of a literary classic.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is a retro-style beat ‘em up video game developed by Ubisoft, inspired by the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley. The game was released initially in 2010 alongside the film adaptation, and it manages to capture the quirky, vibrant world of the comics. It features 8-bit-inspired graphics and a chiptune soundtrack by Anamanaguchi. The storyline follows Scott Pilgrim, a young Canadian slacker and musician, on a quest to win the heart of Ramona Flowers by defeating her seven evil exes.