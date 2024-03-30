Research Boosts Fibre Optic Capacity

The findings were published by the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

PIC/ASTON UNIVERSITY

Researchers at Aston University have achieved the fastest data transmission speed ever recorded, using specific new wavelength bands previously untapped in fiber-optic systems. This development opens the door to vastly increased data capacity, a crucial step towards meeting the future’s massive data demand. The team, working with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Japan and Nokia Bell Labs in the USA, transmitted data at a staggering rate of 301 terabits per second. The findings were published by the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

AI models can now unlearn data

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a “machine unlearning” method, a first for image-based generative AI, aimed at addressing privacy and copyright issues by removing problematic content without discarding valuable data. The technique allows for the selective deletion of violent or copyrighted images from massive datasets used to train AI, sidestepping the need for a complete model retrain.