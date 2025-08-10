Breaking News
Home > Technology News > Researchers bring touch to virtual reality

Updated on: 31 August,2025 08:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Up to 16 users can interact in a shared virtual space as full-body avatars. In user studies, participants reported greater connection with it

Scientists at the University of Southern California have developed a wearable system that adds the sense of touch to virtual reality. The device, which includes gloves and armbands fitted with vibration motors, allows users to feel real-time gestures such as handshakes, pats and hugs,.

Up to 16 users can interact in a shared virtual space as full-body avatars. In user studies, participants reported greater connection with it.



The research team sees applications in remote work, online learning and healthcare, especially for patients and families separated by distance. 


