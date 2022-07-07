Samsung's newest Galaxy M13 series to be launched in India on July 14

"With such showstopper features, Galaxy M13 series caters to the evolving needs of millennials and Gen Z consumers for uninterrupted, on-the-go entertainment," the company said in a statement

In an announcement on Wednesday, consumer electronics brand Samsung revealed that it will launch two new smartphones -- Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 -- in India on July 14.

The company said that Galaxy M13 5G features 5G connectivity with 11 bands support, RAM Plus that delivers up to 12GB RAM storage and innovative Auto Data Switching that let users stay connected even when their primary SIM is out of network.

"With such showstopper features, Galaxy M13 series caters to the evolving needs of millennials and Gen Z consumers for uninterrupted, on-the-go entertainment," the company said in a statement.

Galaxy M13 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, while the 4G variant has a 6000mAh battery.

Last month, the company launched the all-new affordable Galaxy F13 in India, which comes in two storage variants. The Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64 GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that is said to offer crisp and clear content. It sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

The ultra-wide camera helps capture shots with a 123-degree field of view. The depth camera helps shoot stunning portrait shots with Galaxy F13. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers an 8MP front camera.

