Nadella, who is the chairman and CEO, said the IT company also plans to train 10 million people around AI skills by 2030

Satya Nadella. Photo Courtesy: AFP

IT major Microsoft will invest USD 3 billion in India for the expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure in the country, the company's chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday.

There is a fantastic momentum in India where people are pushing for a multi-agent kind of deployment. "I am really really excited to announce the single largest expansion we have ever done in India by putting USD 3 billion additional dollars to expand our Azure capacity," Nadella said.

He said that the company is doing a lot of regional expansions in India.

Nadella said that Microsoft's mission to empower every person and organisation in India drives the company.

"To that end it is about being able to ensure that the human capital of this country is able to continue to scale, take advantage of immense opportunity and potential the technology has. That's why we are very excited to announce today our commitment, which we have always had, to train 10 million people around AI skills by 2030," Nadella said.