Sleigh-ing the party!

Planning activities for a party can be a pain, so instead, get these great video games that guarantee everyone will have a great time

Representation pic

Rabbids: Party of Legends

If you love crazy mini-games, you will love Rabbids. It has over 50 mini-party games that you can play with up to four friends. The game is best played on a console, particularly if a Nintendo Switch is lying around. Don’t worry if you feel like you are bad at playing video games. The mini-games included are simple to play but hard to master, which means that anyone can win or lose just as easily. There is also an element of luck which makes things a lot more interesting. If you want to play the game alone, a campaign mode takes you on a journey that lets you try out all the games included with Rabbids.

Rs 2,499

Just Dance 2023

As far as party games go, you can’t beat Just Dance. Synchronised dancing is in our bloodstream and possibly in our very souls. Just Dance uses your phone as a controller and tracks your movements using all the fancy gyroscopes and other electronics in your phone. You have to match the dance moves on the screen the best you can to score big. Making it a great game, if you want to have some sort of dance-off. It has all the latest dance tracks plus an excellent selection of tracks featured in the previous iterations. The only thing missing is a good collection of Bollywood tracks. I mean, it’s time Ubisoft bite the bullet and launch a Bollywood pack. It could possibly explode the adoption of this game in India. Once you are done with your party, you can play the game as a fitness companion to reach your new year’s resolution goals. The game is available on multiple platforms, PC, and consoles included. It doesn’t have high-spec requirements so it should run on any basic setup.

Rs 3,499

Jackbox Party

This is one of my personal favourites, and I own every version of it because it costs next to nothing and brings a great deal of entertainment to any party. Jackbox is a collection of short games people can play using their cell phones. The games themselves range from twisted trivia, murder whodunits, guessing what the others have drawn, or just blatantly lying to each other to win points. Most games have a maximum 8-player limit. However, some games can host up to 20-30 people. Also, in the newer iterations of the game, viewers can log in and vote for players during some of the games. It is very involved, easy to understand, and a lot of fun to play. Almost every mini-game in there is.

Rs 690 for each pack

Mario Kart

Mario kart is a classic game for the holidays; you can play it on the Nintendo Switch or even an old Nintendo Wii/Wii U. The game is great regardless of what platform you decide to use, and it is designed to play against your family or mates. The game involves driving around in karts and sabotaging your opponents with bombs, bananas, and such. It plays 2-4 and even more depending on the device you are using, but rest assured, you can easily have a friendly tournament setup around the game.

Rs 4,999

Overcooked! 2

Overcooked is a game where each player has to communicate and coordinate with other players in the team to serve a dish. The game is divided into tasks, and team players have to get the coordination right, or everything turns chaotic real fast.

Rs 142

NBA 2K23

If football is not your jam, then basketball may be more to your liking. NBA 2K23 is a beautiful simulation of the game. It has most of the official teams and players fed into the game, with stats continuously updated. You can play the game with your friends on a single screen, and it looks just like the coverage of a live game. This is one of the games that are best played with a controller.

Rs 2,295

Mortal Kombat 11

If you are talking about a classic with comparable nostalgia to Street Fighter, then you have to give kudos to Mortal Kombat. The gore king is as gory and as violent as ever. It has a roster of 37 characters, including classics like Scorpio, Mileena, and Rain. Not to mention new ones like Rambo, Terminator, RoboCop, and Spawn (you need to fork out extra cash for some of these).

The game is played on a single screen, with iconic fatalities, brutalities and friendships included. Of course, finishing a match with a bang takes some skill. You can learn special moves and other aspects of your character in the pause menu during combat which is very handy for newbie’s. This isn’t the best game to play when there are kids around primarily because of the gore involved.

Rs 1,149

Apple Music Sing

The only thing we love doing more than dancing is singing, and Apple has tapped into that now. With Apple Music Sing, you can now have your very own karaoke party. All you need for this is one of the newer Apple devices, the latest version of iOS/TVOS, and an Apple Music subscription. Just find your favourite song and go into the lyrics section. Over there, you will see an icon. If you click on it, you will be greeted with a slider that removes the vocals from most of the songs on the platform. Slide it up and down to add how much of the original singer you want, and then just go for it. Apple Music Sing will also have a duet mode, letting two singers participate on a split screen. In this case, the best device for a party would be the latest generation Apple TV. There is no specific reason why the update is not available on older devices other than the fact that they are part of Apple.

Rs 99 a month, if you have the device

WWE 2K22

Wrestling may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the fans of the game are loyal. WWE 2K22 is possibly the best wrestling game out there right now; it has many players. You can add legacy players and more through DLCs. The game looks like it is a “real” match on the TV, along with the theatrics and individual entry sequences. You can participate in all types of matches, similar to the TV programme. It is a must-have for a fan and definitely a big hit if your guests are into wrestling. It’s worth the price for the fans.

Rs 3,299

FIFA 2023

Hot off the World Cup, FIFA 2023 is a game that any sports-heavy party should think about including. Not only is it a great game to play against friends, but it is also a perfect game for spectators to watch. Just like the real thing. The game is best played on a console, and since it’s there for a wide variety of platforms, you can easily get it regardless of your gaming device of choice. If you are on a PC make sure to get some controllers so more people can play at the same time. This is the last FIFA franchised game from Electronic Arts, so it makes for a great collectors’ gift if you haven’t decided on your Christmas or Secret Santa present yet.

Rs 1,399

Street Fighter V

No gaming party is complete without the inclusion of some classic player vs. player fighting games, and there are a few to choose from. The classic Street Fighter is up there, hitting the right notes of nostalgia and significant upgrades in the game and technology. You can choose from 16 characters and battle against friends on the same screen. It’s great because the game is relatively gore free and can really get competitive. It is an excellent game for inexperienced players. You can key mash for yourself to victory, but you can also have serious matches with seasoned players.

Rs 1,499

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal