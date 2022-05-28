Breaking News
Snapchat introduces new 'Shared Stories' feature to enhance community interaction

Updated on: 28 May,2022 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Snapchat introduces new 'Shared Stories' feature to enhance community interaction

Image for representation: iStock


Popular social media platform Snapchat has introduced Shared Stories, a new way for Snapchatters to build community around the content users love to Snap.

The company said that Shared Stories is a new iteration of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchatters to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute.

"Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who have been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun," the company said in a blogpost.

"Like with all of our products, we have built this feature to be safe by design," it added.

For example, like all Stories on Snapchat, Snaps sent to a Shared Story delete after 24 hours. Unlike regular friend Stories and Groups, there is no chat component, keeping all conversations between friends.

Content is moderated with care, using a combination of automatic language detection and new community review tools that empower Snapchatters to play an active role in keeping Snaps in Shared Stories safe and fun.

"We also notify Snapchatters if they have joined a Shared Story with someone they have blocked. This gives Snapchatters the opportunity to leave the Shared Story, and ensures Snapchatters are always in complete control over who they share content with on our platform," the company said.

With this next generation Story, the company said it is hoping to help Snapchatters turn shared moments into shared memories.

