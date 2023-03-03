Users can now change behaviour of AI Bing chatbot

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 March,2023 06:36 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

The creative mode provides responses that are "original and imaginative", whereas the precise mode gives "accuracy and relevancy for more factual and concise answers", reports The Verge

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Tech giant Microsoft has added a new feature to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Bing chatbot that allows users to choose different tones for responses.


Users can choose between three options for the chatbot's responses -- precise, balanced and creative.



The creative mode provides responses that are "original and imaginative", whereas the precise mode gives "accuracy and relevancy for more factual and concise answers", reports The Verge.


The tech giant has set the Bing chatbot's default mode to balanced, which it thinks will strike the right balance between accuracy and creativity.

These new chat modes are currently rolling out to all Bing AI users, and about 90 per cent of users should already be seeing them.

According to Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft, the update includes a "significant reduction in cases where Bing refuses to reply for no apparent reason".

Last month, the company had said that it was also going to test an additional option that would allow users to choose the tone of the chat from more precise, to balanced and more creative.

"The goal is to give you more control on the type of chat behaviour to best meet your needs," it added.

