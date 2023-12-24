For socially awkward nerds, here’s a list of party games you can spend your new year playing

Representation Pic

Virtual parties for strong silent ones

Let’s Sing 2024

You can’t have a real party without someone unskilled belting out their favourite tracks on karaoke. Let’s Sing is a great game that lets you sing, and has plenty of tips and tricks to improve your singing. As for music, the program has a good selection of both popular and classic tracks, but more can be added through the store or the VIP pass. If you genuinely want to enjoy this game, a VIP pass is recommended. You will also need some USB microphones.

The Ultimate Chicken Horse

This is a crazy game where the objective of the game is to sabotage your friends playing against you while somehow boosting your chances of winning the round while causing all sorts of delays for the competition. The design and the obstacles are placed before every round. Be prepared for a lot of screaming.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

If you are not in the mood to compete, you may prefer working together towards a common goal. Players in Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime have to control individually different parts of a spaceship travelling through space-time.

FC 24 over Fifa

Electronic Arts lost the FIFA franchise but continues making football games under the FC brand. If you are craving FIFA, then FC provides a good enough substitute. Football is, of course, the cornerstone of any video game party, so this is one game you must definitely have. A good tip to make this a true party game is to reduce the play time and keep tabs on a leaderboard.

Mortal Kombat for a gory NYE

If you desire gore, Mortal Kombat delivers a healthy dose of it in the franchise reboot. The game is a test of fighting prowess and speed button-mashing capabilities. The rebooted game features a good selection of playable characters and easier controls for beginners. Nonetheless, the game is very entertaining.

Secret Shuffle

Secret Shuffle is a music-based game that lives on your mobile phone. It is a dancing game where you have to figure out which of your friends is faking listening to a song. You will each need earphones or headphones and a phone to play this. You gather around in a circle, dance, and figure out which of your friends is faking. There are other modes in Pairs you have to figure out from the dancing who is listening to the same music as you. In total, the game has 10 gaming modes.

Among Us

This game was huge a few years back, but it is still a great game to play with friends offline. The game essentially has a saboteur who will secretly murder all the players in the game. It can be paused from time to time, and you can call out players you think are suspect. Choose the wrong person, and you will boot out an ally. To play the game locally, all you have to do is be on the same Wi-Fi as your friends and host a game in a room. Your friends can join the game locally, and you don’t need to be connected to the Internet.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit

Take Mario Kart to the next level by building a track for the game inside your home. The kit comprises an RC car with a mounted camera that links directly to a game on your Switch. You can even buy two RC cars and have them compete in real-time. Optionally, you can go for any Mario Kart game since the Wii and still have a gala time with your friends and family.

Jackbox Party Pack 10 for groups of four

Jackbox Party Pack is a collection of games that can be played at parties with groups of four or more, depending on the game. The latest Jackbox Party Pack 10 includes some compelling new games, including Dodo Re Mi, where you and your team of players have to defeat some monster by playing a musical tapping game. The resulting music is played at the end of the round, and let’s say it is mostly less than perfect and usually hilarious.

Head Bangers

Head Bangers is a rhythm-based game where you compete against up to 29 friends in various music-based challenges. It has over 23 minigames and does four rounds per game. You can customise your pigeon to look as crazy or like other pigeons as you want. The game is deceptively tricky, even when you think you have pretty good musical timing.