War of the handhelds

Could the next gaming console war be between handheld PCs?

With tech giants upping the ante, the handheld PCs are a whole new level

Anyone into gaming knows about the Steam Deck, which has been available for most of the world since February 2022. Yet it has not made its debut in India. Valve’s Steam Deck has kicked off the Portable PC War, and from that one device, we now have multiple devices that are as similar as much as they are different. So far, from all the handheld gaming PCs released worldwide, only the ROG Ally has made it to our shores, albeit in minuscule quantities. However, with the international market gearing up to release even more handheld gaming PCs this year, we will have a trickle-down effect. I think we will also see a few more handhelds launched in India. Here are players that have the likelihood of launching something soon.

ROG Ally X

Launch likelihood: Launched

Since the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme was launched in India last year at a competitive price, we can expect it to launch this year in limited quantities. The ROG Ally X, from early reviews, seems to have squashed all the prevalent problems with the previous device and doubled the battery life. On the inside, the logic board has been redesigned to support a larger 2280 NVME drive that is user upgradable, with which you can have up to 4TB on the device. The core processor is still the same Ryzen Z1 extreme, but instead of 16GB, the new device has 24GB RAM, which means more shared memory for your handheld. I got comfortable with the device for a significant amount of time; it is much more user-friendly than the previous generation. The device is already supported by Bazzite OS, giving it a Steam Deck-like experience. Valve has also announced support for the ROG Ally, making it a valuable device.

Zotac Zone

Launch likelihood: Medium Probability

Zotac Zone takes the ROG Ally X and smashes it with a Steam Deck OLED. Zotac Zone is an impressive device. It has an almost identical processor to the Z1 Extreme. I can’t tell much difference, as the specifications are practically identical. However, the device is limited to 16GB RAM—soldered to the board. However, like the Steam Deck, it has awesome dual trackpads, a nice OLED screen, and hall effect buttons and joysticks, making them durable. Not to mention, there are extra programmable buttons at the back. The device is extremely comfortable and balanced, making it seem lighter than it is. However, since it was only recently launched, there is no support from Bazzite OS or support from SteamOS. The battery life is also half as long as the new ROG Ally X, which puts it at a slight disadvantage. However, going by the international price, it is very competitively priced, and if launched in India, it would make it very hard for buyers to choose. Like ASUS, Zotac has significant clout in the Indian market and is known for its low-cost, high-performing GPU cards.

Lenovo Legion Go

Launch Likelihood: High probability

The Legion Go was shown off at one of Lenovo’s recent events in India, but the company has been slow to launch even as its global counterpart gears up to launch a second iteration of the device. As a gaming device, the Legion has some significant advantages. It has a much larger screen at 8.8 inches. You can disconnect the controllers, similar to a Nintendo Switch, and use them in FPS/mouse mode, which gives you an advantage in FPS games. While it runs the same processor as the ROG Ally and Ally X, it has only 16GB of RAM and costs a little under the new Ally X internationally. We don’t know what the price for India will be. Considering how long they are taking to launch the device, it has to be priced significantly lower than the ROG Ally X to be considered. Like the Ally X, the Go is supported by Bazzite and has a significant fan following thanks to its larger screen and detachable controllers. The launch probability is high, but I would wait for the second iteration. The current model should launch cheaper than the ROG Ally X.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7

Launch likelihood: Low probability

Acer showed off the Nitro Blaze 7 at IFA 2024, marking its entry into the handheld gaming market. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor. It has a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen, with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will have storage options of up to 2TB, and the 16GB of LPDDR5x memory ensures everything runs smoothly whether you’re gaming or multitasking. Weighing in at just 670g, the Nitro Blaze 7 can be carried anywhere, but it doesn’t skimp on connectivity, offering Wi-Fi 6E and USB4 for fast transfers. The probability of this device showing up in India is low, but you never know.

MSI Claw 8 AI+

Launch likelihood: Low probability

The MSI Claw 8 AI+, first showcased at Computex and later at Intel’s event at IFA Berlin, stands out as the only Windows-powered Intel-based device in its class. The Claw 8 AI+ is set to run on Intel’s latest Lunar Lake CPUs, which promises enhanced graphics and better battery life compared to AMD’s Ryzen chips, this is according to Intel. The device features an 8-inch 1920x1200 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR, an Intel Core Ultra 200 “Lunar Lake” processor, and a sizable 80Whr battery. It also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack, with MSI’s Center M 2.0 for control. While MSI enjoys strong brand recognition in markets like India, they did not release the previous Claw model here and seem to face challenges in gaining traction with Intel as a partner. Still, this device could find Intel loyalists, especially if it is priced competitively.