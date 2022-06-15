WhatsApp to allow users to transfer chat history from Android to iPhone

The company said that the beta will start to roll out slowly, starting June 15, but it will take about a week to reach all users. WhatsApp said that iPhone users can migrate their data using the 'Move to iOS' app

Many users over the years have wished to transfer their WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android and vice versa. While the feature was made available for iPhone to Android last year, there is a new update. In what comes as a relief to phone users, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO on June 14 announced that users of the instant messaging application can now easily and securely transfer all their contents including their chat history, photos, videos from any Android device to iPhone too.

The company said that the beta will start to roll out slowly, starting June 15, but it will take about a week to reach all users.

"We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption," Zuckerberg said in a blogpost.

"This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone to Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well," he added.

WhatsApp said that iPhone users can migrate their WhatsApp data using the 'Move to iOS' app.

By downloading the 'Move to iOS' app on their Android phone, people can use it to securely transfer the things they care about most, including contacts, messages, photos, videos, email accounts, calendars, and now WhatsApp message history from their Android phone to iPhone.

Apple at its flagship Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2022 last week announced several new capabilities coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 16.

Users can personalise their Lock Screen, keep family photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library, recall sent messages, schedule mail, and discover more with Live Text and Visual Look Up.

"iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience the iPhone," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.



