Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Technology News > WhatsApp working on new feature to help users filter group chats on Android

WhatsApp working on new feature to help users filter group chats on Android

Updated on: 11 September,2023 12:10 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

Users will also notice that the "Personal" filter has been renamed "Contacts" to better distinguish between individual and group chats, as the "Personal" filter previously included groups and communities

WhatsApp working on new feature to help users filter group chats on Android

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article
WhatsApp working on new feature to help users filter group chats on Android
x
00:00

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "filter groups chat" on Android, to provide users with better control over their conversations, making it easier to manage and prioritise their messages. 


According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to get a list of their groups by excluding individual chats. 


Users will also notice that the "Personal" filter has been renamed "Contacts" to better distinguish between individual and group chats, as the "Personal" filter previously included groups and communities. 


The new "Contacts" filter, on the other hand, will only include individual conversations. 

Furthermore, the "Business" filter has been removed, the report said. 

As users often join multiple groups for various purposes, such as work, family, friends, or hobbies -- this dedicated filter will let them quickly access and manage their group conversations, knowing that this filter exclusively includes group chats. 

The feature to filter group chats is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, according to the report. 

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android. 

With this multi-account feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings. 

The second feature is a redesigned settings interface, which will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app's various options. 

The update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to open the settings of the app. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

tech news WhatsApp Lifestyle news culture news facebook

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK