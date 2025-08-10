Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Technology News > Why AI learning models need a rethink Study

Why AI learning models need a rethink: Study

Updated on: 31 August,2025 08:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Lead author Nava Haghighi found that popular AI tools failed to reflect culturally diverse understandings of simple concepts, like a tree

Why AI learning models need a rethink: Study

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Why AI learning models need a rethink: Study
x
00:00

A new study from Stanford University warns that large language models may be reinforcing narrow worldviews.

A new study from Stanford University warns that large language models may be reinforcing narrow worldviews.

Lead author Nava Haghighi found that popular AI tools failed to reflect culturally diverse understandings of simple concepts, like a tree. Systems offered Western interpretations even when asked from non-Western perspectives.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

tech news Technology Tech Updates Technology News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK