Why AI learning models need a rethink: Study

Lead author Nava Haghighi found that popular AI tools failed to reflect culturally diverse understandings of simple concepts, like a tree
Pic/iStock
A new study from Stanford University warns that large language models may be reinforcing narrow worldviews.
Lead author Nava Haghighi found that popular AI tools failed to reflect culturally diverse understandings of simple concepts, like a tree. Systems offered Western interpretations even when asked from non-Western perspectives.